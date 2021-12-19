black and white poker, Montemurro flies to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup

Pink Bari Juventus Women LIVE: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard and chronicle of the match valid for the group stage of the Italian Cup

After obtaining the historic qualification ai quarter-finals of Women’s Champions League, the Juventus Women wins the quarter-finals also as regards the Italian Cup. The bianconere got the better of Pink Bari and, thanks to the brace of Bonfantini and to the networks of Nilden And Caruso, they have given themselves one last victory in this extraordinary 2021.

Pink Bari Juventus Women 1-4: summary and slow motion

1 ′ Kick-off whistle – The Monopoli race has started.

3 ′ Staskova opportunity – Header from inside the penalty area, the Pink Bari defense gets away with it.

12 ‘Zamanian shot – Conclusion from long distance, ball that ends at the side of the goal defended by Schore.

17 ‘SUPER GOAL OF BONFANTINI – Great control on the edge of the penalty area and an excellent left-footed shot on which Schore was unable to do anything. Juve deservedly ahead.

20 ‘Salvai injury – Salvai was left down after a hard confrontation with Crawl. Bad blow to the knee for the Juventus defender, who had to leave the pitch prematurely. In its place Pfattner.

24 ‘Pfattner enters – Pfattner enters the place of the injured Salvai. First forced change for Montemurro.

28 ‘Zamanian header – The Juventus midfielder enters the area and hits the head. Para Schore.

33 ′ Very dangerous pinball machine – Juve close to doubling with a pinball machine that involved Zamanian and who almost favored the bianconere. Schore is saved at the last by taking refuge in the corner.

35 ′ Conclusion Rosucci – The Juventus midfielder kicks towards the goal, but the ball ends up very high.

42 ‘Zamanian on the fly – Great conclusion on the fly from the edge of the penalty area, para Schore without too many problems.

44 ′ Boattin opportunity – Excellent long range shot, ball just over the crossbar.

47 ‘Magic of Nilden – Left to turn from long distance, Schore completely surprised. Juve goes to rest on the double advantage.

THE FIRST FRACTION ENDS HERE: BIANCONERE AT REST ON THE DOUBLE ADVANTAGE

46 ‘The second half begins – At the start of the second half, the first ball is moved by the bianconere.

48 ′ Staskova opportunity – The attacker beats Schore with a powerful and precise conclusion, but the referee cancels everything for offside position. It remains at 0-2.

50 ‘TRIO DI CARUSO – Assist by Bonfantini who rewards Caruso’s movement inside the penalty area. The left foot of the midfielder mocked Schore and brought the bianconere to 0-3.

54 ′ Zamanian punishment – The 19 bianconera tries to surprise the Pink Bari defense with a scheme. Schore understands everything and dismisses the threat.

55 ′ Very occasional for Bonfantini – The attacker creates panic inside the penalty area and kicks towards the goal. Schore is saved by placing the sphere on the bottom.

63 ′ Gelmetti tries – Conclusion from the long distance, para without any problems April.

69 ′ Fedotova shortens the distances – Winning header, Pink Bari finds the goal of the flag.

72 ′ Staskova dangerous – The Juventus striker touches the fourth goal.

73 ‘Bonfantini double – Bonfantini’s winning tap-in using the excellent cross inside Nilden’s penalty area. Juve drops poker.

77 ′ Staskova again – Great play inside the penalty area, left-handed conclusion that ends slightly outside.

80 ‘Beccari injury – Game clash with Schore. Both on the ground, they are rescued by their respective medical staff.

81 ′ It resumes – The two players, after being rescued, can resume their match.

87 ‘Sprint Bonfantini – Another percussion ball and chain by Bonfantini who, sowing panic on the left wing, puts a nice ball inside the area for the teammates, who, however, are unable to deflect towards the goal.

90 ‘Recovery – The referee gives another three minutes.

THE CHALLENGE ENDS HERE: THE BIANCONERE ACCESS THE QUARTER FINALS OF THE ITALIAN CUP

Best of the match Juventus Women: Bonfantini REPORT CARDS

Pink Bari Juventus Women 1-4: result and match report

Networks: 17 ′ Bonfantini, 47 ′ Nilden, 50 ′ Caruso, 69 ′ Fedotova, 73 ′ Bonfantini.

Juventus Women (4-3-3): April; Hyyrynen, Salvai (24 ′ Pfattner), Lenzini, Boattin (78 ′ Arcangeli); Rosucci (67 ‘Giai), Zamanian, Caruso (67’ Beccari); Bonfantini, Staskova, Nilden. Annex. Montemurro. Available. Soggiu, Lundorf, Pedersen, Bonansea

Pink Bari (4-3-1-2): Schore; Maffei, Di Bari, Di Criscio, Riboldi; Strisciuglio (74 ′ Nefrou), Bonaccini, Sudik (94 ′ Labianca); La Falce (63 ′ Fedotova); Celmetti, Spiridonidu. Annex. Mitola.