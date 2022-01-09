Black Cat Test | Find out how you can avoid bad luck in 2022!

The black cat test is based on the famous superstition that black cats bring bad luck – let’s turn it around to our advantage!

Black cats have always been considered companions of witches, mysterious animals in contact with the forces of evil, etc.: all beliefs that have created the current belief that black cats bring bad luck.

Partly to exorcise the fear of this animal, partly to laugh about it, we decided to use the black cat to speak directly to your unconscious.

Even if you don’t believe in superstitions, in fact, you will surely have forfeited the belief that the black cat is linked to misfortune and that it brings bad news into people’s lives. It is not up to you, they are “cultural notions” that have their roots too deep to avoid them!

We will play on this today: your unconscious will lead you to choose the cat that represents your winning strategy to “manage” bad luck!

Black Cat Test

To perform this test (which is much more serious than it might seem!) We simply ask you to observe the four black cats that we offer you e choose the one you like best. Each of them has a particular expression and attitude, but we ask you to do not stop to analyze them to understand what they might represent. Choose instinctively and it will be the right choice!

1 – The cat with the lights

The cat with the Christmas lights has clearly just played some pranks and is looking at you with the innocent look of cat trouble.

If you have chosen this black cat it means that the most effective strategy against bad luck for you in 2022 will be take yourself a little seriously and launch yourself with a little recklessness in unlikely enterprises. Could things go wrong? Could things be going well? You can’t know until you try.

And if everything really goes wrong, do as this cat “caught” on the most beautiful: play the part of someone who knows nothing about it and thinks about the next business! Your secret weapon will be to go on always and in any case, without letting yourself down if your plans didn’t go exactly the way you wanted them to.

2 – The enigmatic cat

This cat with an undecipherable expression is probably the one that reflects best of all the others the most classic attitude of a domestic feline. Completely disinterested in their surroundings, house cats sometimes seem lost in their own thoughts and very far from the concerns of “mere mortals”.

If your unconscious led you to choose this cat it means that with experience you have learned to be extremely balanced.

Yours secret weapon against bad luck Sara keep full control of you, without going into a rage and without despair if you didn’t get exactly what you wanted. Why waste energy like this instead of using it better?

3 – The cat with the heart

The cat with the little heart is characterized by a big smile and by the fact that, unlike all the others we have presented in this image, it is not entirely black.

If you have chosen this cat you have clearly been attracted by its peculiarities, therefore by the fact that it is very different from the others. This indicates that the strategy your unconscious has chosen to adopt against bad luck is there positivity to the bitter end.

If everyone cries and despairs when they are hit by a stroke of luck, you won’t. You will succeed in see the bright side of any situation without ever letting you knock yourself out. You will never lose your smile and you will succeed in convey your positivity to others and yours desire to always look ahead.

4 – The cute cat

The last cat that we have proposed to you is the most sly and smiling. His attitude is absolutely serene and maybe that’s why he won your heart.

If you have chosen this cat it means that the strategy your unconscious has devised to deal with bad luck is make the best of a bad situation. With this expression we mean always pretend that everything is fine, even when the present is not taking the form you planned.

Are people who pretend, like poker players with no points in hand, just hypocrites? Absolutely not, they know that minimize the negative effects of bad luck it helps us psychologically to overcome it.

By dint of repeating to ourselves that everything is fine and that any damage is still repairable, we will end up convincing ourselves and we will find within ourselves the calm and energy necessary to move forward, quickly leaving the hitch behind and acting as if nothing ever happened!

These tests must be considered a pastime to explore some sides of one’s personality but cannot in any way replace a valid and complete analysis from a psychological point of view.