Black Crab (2022) Review: Noomi Rapace in an Icy Dark War

Very good. Last Friday the 18th, Black Crab premiered on Netflix, an expected premiere in recent weeks, although streaming did not put it in the 2022 video premieres.

Having already viewed the film, I am about to bring you my evaluations of it, so without further ado we get down to business.

It is not some post-apocalyptic thriller as they are selling.

I approached the tape without knowing much about it. I had heard that it was an action film set in a post-apocalyptic world, and the truth is that after having seen it we can say that it is a film with sufficient doses of action but not exactly apocalyptic.

The film places us in the near future where we find ourselves in an advanced war conflict. We are not told practically anything about it, so from the brushstrokes that they release to us, I deduce that it is a civil war, presumably in a European country with low temperatures (Sweden apparently since the production of the film is Swedish), aspect this crucial for the development of the tape.

The main claim of the film, in addition to a proposal that already attracts attention by itself, is of course, Noomi Rapacea very solvent actress who quickly convinces you to see her in situations of maximum risk.

As I said, this is a film with a marked warlike character, and Noomi’s character is placed on the side that is losing the war. However, at the tables where decision-making is carried out, a suicide mission is proposed that, if successful, will turn the war upside down.

Six soldiers are chosen to transport a package on skis, taking advantage of the fact that the waters surrounding an archipelago adjoining the war zone are frozen. Supposedly, this frozen area is behind the combat zone, so they can infiltrate until they reach their objective, a base on an island, where they must deliver some capsules that apparently will help win the war.

The film, directed by Adam Berg, has a very good staging, showing us at every moment the ravages of war. We will also see frozen landscapes that will leave the viewer with their mouths open.

Logically, the mission will not be easy at all and our protagonists will have to survive by shooting. In this sense, we have several quite successful action set pieces that help us get hooked on the film.

We know what drives Noomi Rapace to participate in this suicide mission, they have told her that at that base where they have to go she will find her daughter, who has disappeared as we will see in the prologue of the film. But we don’t know that she drives the rest of the command. And it is that the lack of information not only concerns the soldiers, but the viewer himself who is sitting watching the film without knowing who the good guys are, why there is a war and why we must put up with said tape at this point.

We endure because this time Netflix brings us a tape that keeps you in constant tension, and that is that at no time will our protagonists be able to relax, take for example the meal with that older couple hidden in the cabin.

Final considerations.

I liked the movie. Netflix is ​​improving in terms of this type of production, with this Black Crab being much more entertaining than SAS: The Rise of the Black Swan or The End of Everything, to name streaming productions.

It has good action scenes, good photography and a very good staging. In addition, Noomi Rapace is capable of giving us a very good character thanks to the emotions that she transmits to us, since the script alone is not enough. In this sense she reminds me of Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Kate, where she did wonders, with a character as flat and bland as she had in the script.

So you can get your favorite soft drink and popcorn and press play, entertainment is guaranteed.

Synopsis:

Six soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could end the war. Equipped with limited equipment to survive such conditions, not knowing what they are wearing or who they can trust, the mission challenges their beliefs and forces them to question what they are willing to sacrifice for their own survival.

Greetings and be happy.