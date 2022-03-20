‘Black Crab’, ‘Deep Waters’, ‘Matrix Resurrections’ and more

At Espinof we have made it a tradition to review the most outstanding feature films that arrive these days so that you can enjoy some of them this weekend. Today’s selection includes 13 must-see movies, among which you will find theatrical releases, new streaming releases, releases in physical format and titles that you can watch on a national free-to-air Spanish television channel. Without further ado, let’s go with them.

At the cinema

’emperor code’

You always have to be on the lookout for any thriller starring louis tosar, since it is usually a guarantee of well-made entertainment cinema. Here, too, there is Jorge Corira behind the cameras, who showed very good work in the genre with the series ‘Hierro’. And the result is not bad at all, but there is the feeling that the story and the approach that is made to it lacks a bit of strength. However, it also comes out Miguel Rellan, that he is little short of a national treasure and I am of the opinion that everything possible should be done to see everything in which he participates.

‘The bad guys’ (‘The Bad Guys’)





Dreamworks brings popular children’s books to the big screen. Aaron Blabey in an animated comedy with a striking premise and that promises to be a good pastime with which to go to your nearest cinema, be it accompanied by your children -if you have them- or simply on your own. That not everything is going to be seeing ‘Red’ again and again.

‘The protected’ (‘The Protected’)

A solvent action thriller led by a convincing Maggie Qwho also shares an effective chemistry with Michael Keaton, this aspect being one of the most successful aspects of the function. In addition, the presence behind the cameras of Martin Campbell it shows, since the director of ‘Casino Royale’ shows that whoever had retained. And that is not that he is brilliant in that section, but in these times he has plenty to stand out above the average.

Criticism of ‘The Protected One’ by Jorge Loser

streaming

‘Black Crab’ (‘Black Crab’)

The new post apocalyptic thriller Netflix manages to transport you to a decadent world in which there seems to be no hope that things can get better. It kicks off with a bang and manages to keep the tension pretty good for two-thirds of its length, but unfortunately interest wanes during its last 20-25 minutes.

Criticism of ‘Black Crab’ by Mikel Zorrilla

‘Deep Water’

Everything pointed to a playful erotic thriller that took advantage of the chemistry between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who became a couple for a while, but at the moment of truth everything looks more like a telefilm come to more despite the juicy source material. In spite of everything, it is one of the great premieres of this week and it is always better to assess for oneself. You will find it on Amazon.

Criticism of ‘Deep waters’ by Mikel Zorrilla

in physical format

‘Matrix Resurrections’

My favorite sequel in the series. I am aware that it is a very divisive film, but at least it dares to do something different and take it to its ultimate consequences. It is true that its first minutes work better, where the work to demystify this same universe can be shocking or even annoying, but in my case it was especially stimulating. Of course, like the first ‘Matrix’, none.

Review of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ by Mikel Zorrilla

‘Benedetta’

What Paul Verhoeven have a new movie is quite an event. If you didn’t go to the cinema to see his great approach to a most striking true story, don’t hesitate to fix it now that Avalon has decided to finally edit it in physical format. I am very clear that it will end up in my collection sooner rather than later. And if the eroticism of ‘Aguasprofes’ doesn’t sound like much to you, look at ‘Benedetta’, it’s not even a point of comparison and on top of that it has many more virtues.

Review of ‘Benedetta’ by Víctor López G.

in TV

‘Rocky’





The beginning of a myth. Also a drier film than one might expect from its sequels, since it has a more decadent and rough touch, very common at the time. In fact, it was originally going to be much darker, but the proposal was lightened up a bit. Quite a success in order to better connect with the public and launch Sylvester Stallone.

Saturday at 3:35 p.m. on Neox

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ (‘Terminator: Dark Fate’)





The expected return of Linda Hamilton to the franchise helped give this entertaining sequel a little more strength that risks the least in its goal of connecting with the public. There will be those who reject it for being little more than an undercover remake, but I quite enjoyed watching it and surely more than one of you will too.

Saturday at 22:15 in Cuatro

Review of ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ by Mikel Zorrilla

‘Negotiator’ (‘The Negotiator’)





A fairly common action thriller in the 90s but one that Hollywood has rarely seen for a long time. Headed by some very convincing Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey, is a guarantee of good entertainment without sacrificing the development of the story. And it also helps to have someone behind the scenes who knows what he does as F. Gary Gray.

Sunday at 7:25 p.m. at Paramount

‘Tomb Raider’





The new adaptation of the video game saga opted for a similar approach to the most recent installments of the franchise. The result is a solid adventure film in which alice vikander shows to feel comfortable giving life to Lara Croft.

Sunday at 22:05 in La 1

Review of ‘Tomb Raider’ by John Tones

‘for nothing’





The esteemed debut of Daniel Guzman It started from a story that may sound very familiar to us, but the actor also manages to give it a more enriching approach by paying more attention to the social context. He eye also to the discovery of Miguel Herranwho shortly after would become a star thanks to ‘The paper house’.

Sunday at 22:35 in La 2

Criticism of ‘In exchange for nothing’ by Alberto Abuín

‘Batman Begins’





Christopher Nolan resurrected a character who was going through his worst moment on the big screen with an approach that bet on the intensity of the house and the obsessive characters. He couldn’t have been more inspired by the choice of Christian bale and neither building the foundations of the trilogy. If anything, the action scenes aren’t particularly brilliant.

Sunday at 23:55 in La 1

Review of ‘Batman Begins’ by Mikel Zorrilla