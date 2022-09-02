Black Desert Online: Free Codes Available in September 2022

If you like MMORPGs and fantasy worlds, you should try Black Desert Online. It is one of the best games of the genre, and it is also available on several platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, PC and mobile devices.

As in any MMO, Black Desert Online allows you to create your own character, to later specialize it in a specific class. From here you know what you’re up to: level, defeat enemies and get better items.

VIDEO Black Desert- Cross Platform Game with Megan Fox

Beyond the usual farming, Black Desert Online allows us to redeem a series of codes for get 100% free rewards. Each month there are different codes, so you must be attentive.

With the month of September 2022 just begun, here we leave you with the free Black Desert Online codes that you can redeem from now on. Of course, be careful because some will expire soon.

Free codes in September 2022

Sometimes you don’t feel like leveling until the wee hours of the morning, something that your retinas will undoubtedly appreciate. There is a great alternative (and free) to improve your character in Black Desert Online.

As in other MMOs, Black Desert Online allows us to redeem codes and coupons from the game interface itself. By entering a code we will get rewards and loot to improve our warrior.

Of course, you must bear in mind that these codes they are not active forever. They usually appear every month, and some of them will expire within a few hours of being available.

Now that August is over and we welcome September 2022, you will be interested to know what codes you can redeem for free in Black Desert Online. eye, because some codes are exclusive to the console versions.

Of course, before we are going to remind you how to redeem free codes in black desert onlineeither from the game itself or in the web browser.

How to redeem codes

There are three ways to redeem free codes in Black Desert Online. Anyone is valid, although it is up to you to follow one method or another. Please note that the console versions are also linked to your account.

The first way to redeem codes is by the official website of Black Desert Online. You must access this link, enter your account data and log in.

Next, click on the tab codes. You just have to enter the code you want to redeem and click To accept.

It is also possible to redeem codes from the Black Desert Online menu itself. To do this you must select the tab couponsonce you have started the game on whatever platform it is.

Lastly, there is a third method to redeem these codes. If you are playing Black Desert Online and do not want to interrupt your game, just press the Esc key. Then you will be in the pop-up menu of the game.

Once in this menu, press F11 (on PC) or select the tab Aid. There you will find an option to use coupons and codes without going to the main menu.

Codes active in September 2022

Code Reward GUTI-FELI-CIDA-DESS 15x Cron Stones, 5x Memory Fragments, 1x Wanderer’s Star, 1x Item Collection Augment Scroll SUMM-ERNI-GHTI-NBDC (consoles only) 1x Fate Arcana Box, 1x Black Spirit Special Dice Box TUVA-LACU-PROU-ND16 (consoles only) 50x Cron Stones, 3x Battle Box or Life ANDE-RSCL-ASSG-UIDE 10x Finto Juice Box, 1x Sealed Book of Combat, 1x Sealed Book of Life FIND-OUTY-OURC-LASS x1 Upgrade Help Kit II, 1x Safety Tip SEAS-ONDR-AKAN-IAGO (consoles only) x1 300% Skill & Combat Scroll, x1 Splendid EXP Elixir, x1 Upgrade Help Kit II CHEC-KMYC-HARA-CTER Destiny I Upgrade Aid Kit Tips

These are the codes that you can redeem in Black Desert Online in September 2022. Remember that some will expire in the next few hours/daysso make sure to check it out as soon as possible.

