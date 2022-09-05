Black Drake WoW WotLK: How to get this mount?

Introduced in World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion when Phase 1the black drake is a mount that rewards players who successfully complete one of the Obsidian Sanctum achievements. This is a flying mount available to both players of the Horde that ofAlliance.

How to get the Black Drake in WotLK Classic?

While no longer particularly notable or rare, the Black Drake was once one of the relatively difficult early mounts to obtain during a raid in World of Warcraft. To get it, you had to (and still have to in WotLK Classic) defeat the one and only boss of the Obsidian Sanctum, Sarharion, in 10-player mode… With an added challenge: his three drake companions on the roosts surroundings which respond to the names of Obscuron, Ténébron and Vespérion!

Important : Although impressive, this “feat” is achievable by really weakly equipped players. It requires little preparation and equipment.

The Obsidian Sanctum is indeed quite special since if it only has one boss and a large number of “trash mobs”, it is the execution (or not) of the three mini-bosses that it has that will change not only the quality of loot you get after defeating Sartharion, but also whether or not you get the infamous Black Drake. There are therefore four possibilities:

Only Sartharion is alive when you engage him, or only one drake mini-boss is still alive, you are eligible for the base 10-player Obsidian Sanctum loot table (item level 200)

Two drake mini-bosses are alive when engaging Sartharion in combat, new level 213 loot pieces are available in addition to the usually obtainable level 200 loot

The three drake mini-bosses are alive when engaging Sartharion in combat, the black Drake mount will be available in a copy in the chest once the boss is defeated, in addition to the level 200 and 213 rewards usually obtainable

To succeed in defeating Sartharion and his three lieutenants at the same time, you must first make sure you overcome all the “trash mobs” that inhabit this little raid. When engaging Sartharion in combat, they will all start attacking you and… This makes the encounter simply impossible. Each mini-boss still alive does not, however, directly enter combat with you if you attempt the “Sartha 3 Drakes” as it is called, they instead offer a bonus to Sartharion:

Obscuron grants him Dark Power which increases Fire damage taken by all players by 100%

Vesperon grants him Power of Vesperon which reduces the maximum health of all players by 25%

Tenebron grants him Tenebron’s Might which increases Shadow damage taken by all players by 100%

Apart from completely clearing the raid of the presence of all trash mobs, there is no real strategy to know before attempting this feat. Simply come well equipped and master the strategy at your fingertips to minimize the impact of the debuffs you suffer.

It will be noted that being that the presence of a Priest for his Prayer of Fortitude and his Prayer of Protection from the Shadowand that of a Paladin for his Aura of Fire Resistance or a Shaman for his Fire Resistance Totem is more than desirable. Tanks also heavily equipped can make a difference, especially in terms of Fire Resistance.

If successful, all players in the raid will get the following rewards in addition to level 213 coins in the chest and a copy of the black drake per raid:

Achievement : Twilight Aid (10 player)

Achievement : Twilight Duo (10 player)

Achievement : The Twilight Chronicles (10 player)

Title : Twilight

Appearance of the Black Drake