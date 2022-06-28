Entertainment

Black dresses are also worn in summer

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

stockings and belt

The actress Vanessa Hudgens created a look which we loved! Vanessa gave him a twist to classic all black lookcombining it with stockings with the classic ‘FF’ print of the Italian firm Fendi and an XL belt from the same house. She accompanied him with matte black heels and a volso of Versace.

vanessa
Black dresses are essential in Vanessa’s wardrobe, as she wears them from the erd carpets to casual outings.

If you want to experiment and create a much more dynamic look, you can wear contrasting accessories, such as shoes, bags and even bold jewelry, it doesn’t have to be white, you can select the seasonal pink.

a touch of color

When it comes to imposing fashion, victoria beckham she’s the Queen. This time she teaches us to get out of the monochromatic and give a touch of color to our looks. She chose a trench coat-style dress from her own firm contrasting it with orange heels that revived the outfit.

Victory
You can upgrade your black dresses with accessories that work as a color accent.

The black dress is an ideal bet at any time, even in summer, different celebs have made it clear to us. If you feel it’s too basic then give all your attention to accessories, a bag in a contrasting color will suffice.

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bolívar Valera on Margaro: “It is not fair that after he is dead they want to violate his dignity again”

8 mins ago

Las 24 Horas de Jujuy – The unmissable movie on Netflix, starring George Clooney, which lasts 2 hours and was all the rage

20 mins ago

Netflix premieres in July 2022: all the movies and series that arrive on the platform – Tvshow – 06/27/2022

31 mins ago

Alec Baldwin’s emotion one day after interviewing Woody Allen and the harsh comment that anticipates criticism

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button