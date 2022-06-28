Black dresses are also worn in summer

stockings and belt

The actress Vanessa Hudgens created a look which we loved! Vanessa gave him a twist to classic all black lookcombining it with stockings with the classic ‘FF’ print of the Italian firm Fendi and an XL belt from the same house. She accompanied him with matte black heels and a volso of Versace.

Black dresses are essential in Vanessa’s wardrobe, as she wears them from the erd carpets to casual outings.

(Instagram Vanessa Hudgens @vanessahudgens)



If you want to experiment and create a much more dynamic look, you can wear contrasting accessories, such as shoes, bags and even bold jewelry, it doesn’t have to be white, you can select the seasonal pink.

a touch of color

When it comes to imposing fashion, victoria beckham she’s the Queen. This time she teaches us to get out of the monochromatic and give a touch of color to our looks. She chose a trench coat-style dress from her own firm contrasting it with orange heels that revived the outfit.

You can upgrade your black dresses with accessories that work as a color accent.

(Instagram Victoria Beckham @victoriabeckham)



The black dress is an ideal bet at any time, even in summer, different celebs have made it clear to us. If you feel it’s too basic then give all your attention to accessories, a bag in a contrasting color will suffice.