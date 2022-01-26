Black Eyed Peas: Britney’s contribution to music is great – EXPO 2020

(ANSA) – DUBAI, 26 JAN – “Congratulations Britney. She has made a great contribution to musical culture. We are proud of you, we love you very much”, said Will.I.am from the Al Wals Plaza stage of Expo Dubai. , of the Black Eyed Peas trio.



At the end of the song Scream & Shout, played years ago by the same singer of the trio with Britney Spears, the Black Eyed Peas frontman wanted to congratulate Britney Spears on the outcome of her legal case.



The Black Eyed Peas, a trio from Los Angeles, consisting of Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo, played their most famous hits, from Let’s Get It Started, to Boom Boom Pow, continuing with RITMO (Bad Boys For Life), Mamacita and Pump It to Girl Like Me, #thatPOWER and indeed Scream & Shout.



The show closed with I Gotta Feeling, which was modified with audience interaction, replacing the final line of ‘uhuh’ with the venue ‘inshallah’.



In the press conference before the concert, Will.I.am said he felt very happy to be in Dubai with his best friends, referring to the other two members of the group. “We are fortunate to share our music all over the world. But being here in this region is fantastic, especially as it is opening up even more to the world, welcoming so many different types of creatives,” explained Will.I.am. Then referring to Expo he added: “It is really fantastic to have participated in the Expo launch video, released in 2020, and now to finally be here in 2022. I congratulate the Expo organization for making it safe. magnet for different cultures and nationalities “.



Of the Black Eyed Peas in Dubai is a very popular Apl.de.Ap, which is of Filipino descent. The Filipino community is very numerous and active in Dubai and the singer was among the most acclaimed by the large community that came to Expo to attend the concert. (HANDLE).

