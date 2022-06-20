Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta launch Don’t You Worry

Three big names in music and the ambition to sign one of the hits of summer 2022: Shakira and David Guetta joined the Black Eyed Peas to launch the song DON’T YOU WORRY! This novelty is accompanied by a futuristic music video featuring the members of the American group and the 45-year-old Colombian star.

This is the very first collaboration between the three artists. Shakira and David Guetta, however, had each worked “in duet” with the Black Eyed Peas, the first to perform the song GIRL LIKE ME unveiled in 2020 and the second to achieve the mega-hit I Gotta Feeling released in 2009.

DON’T YOU WORRY will appear with HIT IT on the 9e Black Eyed Peas studio album due out later this year. This disc will succeed TRANSLATION launched in June 2020 and driven by the successes RITMO with J Balvin and MAMACITA with Ozuna and J Rey Soul.

For her part, Shakira unveiled last April Te Felicito, his very first collaboration with Rauw Alejandro. This song will appear on the new album of the singer who will succeed Eldorado released in 2017, as Don’t Wait Up launched last summer.

Voted best DJ in the world, David Guetta recently collaborated on the piece Floating Through Space of Sia composed for the film Music.