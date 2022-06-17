Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta unite to make us dance this summer

the essential

The Black Eyed Peas have called on David Guetta and Shakira again for their new single “Don’t you worry”. Will the single become one of the hits of the summer?

The Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta: between them, they have already made hundreds of thousands of streams. The American group, the Colombian pop-star and the French DJ have decided to join forces for the single “Don’t you worry”, released this Friday, June 17.

The melody is very electro and the lyrics are resolutely optimistic. “Don’t you worry / Don’t you worry ’bout a thing / ‘Cause everything’s gonna be alright / Everything’s gonna be alright” / Everything will be alright).

This is the first time the trio have collaborated together. David Guetta and the Black Eyed Peas had already collaborated in 2009 when the French DJ offered the group “I gotta feeling” which became a worldwide hit. With Shakira, the Black Eyed Peas recorded the hit “Girl like me” last year.

The futuristic clip will be unveiled in a few hours. The trio also planned a choreography intended to be learned by fans and repeated on TikTok.

While Shakira has been in the headlines for a week following her separation from Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, the Black Eyed Peads will be touring Europe all summer. They will be in concert in France at the Solidays festival in Paris on June 25, July 2 in Arras, July 7 at the Déferlantes in Céret in the Pyrénées-Orientales, July 14 at the arenas of Nîmes and July 21 in Brive.