Black eyes, blood and ripped muscles, the truth behind Snow White and the Hunter

Snow White and the Hunter is the film that will be broadcast tonight at 09.09 on Italia 1. It is a reinterpretation of the fairy tale by snow-white in which the hunter not only does not kill the beautiful snow-white girl, but ends up becoming her ally.

Snow White and the hunter, the plot

Thanks to a deception, the beautiful Ravenna (Charlize Theron), powerful witch at the head of the Dark Army, manages to take possession of the kingdom of Tabor, killing the king after marrying him and locking up the legitimate heir to the throne, Snow White (Kristen Stewart) in a tower for many years. Ravenna is a very powerful woman who has no qualms about killing and draining the beautiful young girls of the kingdom to keep her extraordinary beauty intact. One day, consulting the Magic Mirror, Ravenna discovers that Snow White will be the one who will destroy it. Frightened by this omen, Ravenna orders the hunter Eric (Chris Hemsworth) to find Snow White – who has since taken refuge in the Dark Forest – and tear her heart out. Eric agrees because the witch promises him that if he kills Snow White she will return his deceased consort to him. But the plans are doomed to fail and a new and unexpected alliance will arise to restore peace to the kingdom.

Blood and legends: the inspirations of the film

Snow White and the Hunter is a film that freely takes its cue from the fairy tale signed by the Brothers Grimm to then become a more purely fantasy film, which veers a lot to the dark side of the fairy tale. And the tone dark of the story you can see immediately, from the sequence of the opening titles, when the screen is filled with drops of blood. As reported by the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, in fact, the director Rupert Sanders he wanted his film to be as realistic as possible and he knew that using fake blood would destroy his ambition. So the director pricked his finger and used his own blood, so he could get the shot he wanted without having to resort to fake blood.

Very dark is also the source of inspiration used by Charlize Theron to build her beautiful and dark queen. IMDB reports that the actress built Ravenna based on the legend of Erzsebet Bathory, a Hungarian countess who lived in the seventeenth century. According to what was reconstructed by British, Erzsebet Bathory tortured and killed hundreds of young girls with the help of his servants. According to the legend, there were more than six hundred victims of the bloodthirsty countess, who became one of the serial-killer best known in Hungarian history. In addition, Bathory used to bathe in the blood of her young victims, convinced that in this way she could slow the progress of time and keep her beauty intact. A modus operandi which really looks a lot like the one staged by Charlize Theron.

The difficult working of Snow White and the hunter

The production of the film met with many accidents. The site of‘Internet Movie Data Base says that Charlize Theron, due to a scene in which she had to scream with all her might, ended up tearing a muscle in her stomach. Kristen Stewart, on the other hand, broke her finger during a fight scene against the dwarves and this caused production to stop for a few days. Later the actress also injured her foot. In Snow White and the HunterFurthermore, there is a scene in which the protagonist hits the hunter who is on her trail in the face. During the filming Kristen Stewart did not measure her strength well: she hit Chris Hemsworth so hard that the performer of Thor ended up with a black eye.