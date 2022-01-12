Black eyes, blood and ripped muscles, the truth behind Snow White and the Hunter
Snow White and the Hunter is the film that will be broadcast tonight at 09.09 on Italia 1. It is a reinterpretation of the fairy tale by snow-white in which the hunter not only does not kill the beautiful snow-white girl, but ends up becoming her ally.
Snow White and the hunter, the plot
Thanks to a deception, the beautiful Ravenna (Charlize Theron), powerful witch at the head of the Dark Army, manages to take possession of the kingdom of Tabor, killing the king after marrying him and locking up the legitimate heir to the throne, Snow White (Kristen Stewart) in a tower for many years. Ravenna is a very powerful woman who has no qualms about killing and draining the beautiful young girls of the kingdom to keep her extraordinary beauty intact. One day, consulting the Magic Mirror, Ravenna discovers that Snow White will be the one who will destroy it. Frightened by this omen, Ravenna orders the hunter Eric (Chris Hemsworth) to find Snow White – who has since taken refuge in the Dark Forest – and tear her heart out. Eric agrees because the witch promises him that if he kills Snow White she will return his deceased consort to him. But the plans are doomed to fail and a new and unexpected alliance will arise to restore peace to the kingdom.
Blood and legends: the inspirations of the film
Snow White and the Hunter is a film that freely takes its cue from the fairy tale signed by the Brothers Grimm to then become a more purely fantasy film, which veers a lot to the dark side of the fairy tale. And the tone dark of the story you can see immediately, from the sequence of the opening titles, when the screen is filled with drops of blood. As reported by the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, in fact, the director Rupert Sanders he wanted his film to be as realistic as possible and he knew that using fake blood would destroy his ambition. So the director pricked his finger and used his own blood, so he could get the shot he wanted without having to resort to fake blood.
Very dark is also the source of inspiration used by Charlize Theron to build her beautiful and dark queen. IMDB reports that the actress built Ravenna based on the legend of Erzsebet Bathory, a Hungarian countess who lived in the seventeenth century. According to what was reconstructed by British, Erzsebet Bathory tortured and killed hundreds of young girls with the help of his servants. According to the legend, there were more than six hundred victims of the bloodthirsty countess, who became one of the serial-killer best known in Hungarian history. In addition, Bathory used to bathe in the blood of her young victims, convinced that in this way she could slow the progress of time and keep her beauty intact. A modus operandi which really looks a lot like the one staged by Charlize Theron.
The difficult working of Snow White and the hunter
The production of the film met with many accidents. The site of‘Internet Movie Data Base says that Charlize Theron, due to a scene in which she had to scream with all her might, ended up tearing a muscle in her stomach. Kristen Stewart, on the other hand, broke her finger during a fight scene against the dwarves and this caused production to stop for a few days. Later the actress also injured her foot. In Snow White and the HunterFurthermore, there is a scene in which the protagonist hits the hunter who is on her trail in the face. During the filming Kristen Stewart did not measure her strength well: she hit Chris Hemsworth so hard that the performer of Thor ended up with a black eye.
Furthermore, the film was somehow “soiled” by theaffaire which, according to IMDB, it was between Kristen Stewart and director Rupert Sanders, during the period in which the actress was still linked to her co-star of Twilight, Robert Pattinson. This led not only to the breakup of the couple and the divorce of the director, but also to the exclusion of Kristen Stewart from a possible sequel to the film – which focused only on the Hunter -, precisely because of the scandal. The actress returned to talk about this topic in 2019, about seven years after the film’s release. In an interview reported by the British newspaper Meter, the actress said: “They should have put me in that movie. It would have been much better. But they didn’t hire me for that movie because I came from a scandal that got a lot of hype.” Then the actress continued, explaining how things really were with the director: “I didn’t give it off! And I wouldn’t say I fell in love with the director. It was a weird thing.” Then Kristen Stewart concluded by returning to talk about the sequel from which it was excluded. He said: “The work is much more important. I mean, what do you care if I … I mean … that movie … we could have done a really good second, and we could have done it in a functional and healthy way. we did and that’s okay, because I’ve done other things in my life, but yes, that period was very strange. “