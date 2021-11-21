Black Flash Weekend: Samsung weekend is cheaper

With the Black Friday is coming, the whole world of technology is preparing to warm up the engines. Super discounts, lightning offers, coupons: the hunt has already begun.

Samsung has decided to move forward, anticipating Black Friday with a series of really interesting initiatives. The first is the advantageous promo Black Premium which until November 25, 2021 guarantees a voucher worth 250 for those who purchase a top-of-the-range item among the many products in the catalog. Smartphones, notebooks, smart TVs and even household appliances and audio devices: the best of technology at really advantageous prices, such as the Galaxy Z, the convenient folding smartphone available in the two Flip and Fold versions.

Another initiative to keep an eye on is the Black Flash Weekend, Lots of offers that can be combined with the Black Premium promotion: get a discount immediately and a voucher for your next purchases!

Samsung Flash Weekend: 10% discount on various categories

Three days entirely dedicated to savings. The Samsung’s Flash Weekend a truly unmissable event to shop on the site dedicated to the whole world of technology and electronics.

Through the code SAMSUNGFLASH users have the opportunity to get a 10% discount on various types of items. Household appliances, TVs and Soundbars, but also computer monitors.

A perfect opportunity to buy a new one, for example QLED TV screen, perfect for gaming or to watch your favorite movies at a resolution never seen before. Like the Samsung TV Neo QLED, the best device to enter the generation 8K, which thanks to the Neo Quantum 8K processor exploits the data generated by 16 neural networks to improve every little detail.

Or the most critically acclaimed 49 “Odyssey Neo G9 – G95NA gaming monitor with Quantum Matrix Technology, Dual QHD Resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

As for household appliances, among the most sought-after products there are certainly vacuum cleaners, washing machines and dryers, such as Samsung’s Ai Control UltraWash, able to learn from your habits and set the ideal drying.

Among the most interesting innovations we cannot fail to mention Samsung Jet 75 Turbo, an innovative vacuum cleaner with unique features such as the Turbo Action Brush, perfect and effective for carpets and parquet, the Digital Inverter motor which with a suction power up to 200W, a filtering system 5-layer HEPA for cleaner air and a battery of over 3,000 mAh that guarantees continuous use up to an hour. All this in a light and handy design, with a digital display that allows you to control all the various functions.

Tablet and Smartphone: 15% discount also for mobile internet

The offers don’t end there. With code SAMSUNGFLASH you can also get a 15% discount on mobile devices, which can be combined with the 250 vouchers already included in the promo Black Premium.

Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A12: these are certainly the smartphones that are the most popular, in addition to the aforementioned series of GalaxyZ and Galaxy S21 smartphones, the innovative line of foldable phones that combines excellent performance with maximum comfort. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE among the devices that can be most useful for productivity thanks to the S Pen included in the package and its 12.4-inch screen.

Among the wearable devices, however, eyes are on Galaxy Watch4, the perfect ally for physical activity, customizable in many ways to coordinate it with your look. Galaxy Watch4 capable of tracking all your athletic progress. To achieve your sporting goals even easier.