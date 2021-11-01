Black Friday, 10 coupons to use on Amazon!

Just under a month to go Black Friday 2021, the craziest time of the year in terms of offers and opportunities to save far and wide on many products belonging to the most disparate genres. In case you are not aware, the well-known e-commerce portal Amazon has a section, simply called “Amazon Coupons“, Where he collected the best coupons to be used on the site, including products belonging to the most disparate product categories, from the usual ones electronic devices, which can go from smartwatch, power bank And earphones, until household products and for the personal care.

By consulting the extensive catalog, surely something will be able to capture your interest and, perhaps, make you find something you hadn’t thought of previously at a discounted price. Of course, you can use all the coupons you want, without any limitation, while the discount applied will vary according to the product and / or category. In this article we recommend 10 coupons absolutely not to be missed in view of the next Black Friday 2021.

This article will be updated periodically, so that you can keep track of the best coupons available on Amazon. For now we just have to wish you good shopping!

Logitech Keys-To-Go keyboard

Coupon: 15% discount

The Logitech Keys-To-Go keyboard is perfect for heterogeneous use, as it is so thin and light that you can take it anywhere with you! It is compatible with all the most used devices, from PCs to smartphones and offers comfortable and soft keys for silent typing. The association takes place via Bluetooth wireless connection and the internal battery guarantees up to three months of autonomy.

Amazfit GTS smartwatch

Coupon: 10 euro discount

The Amazfit GTS smartwatch is an ideal travel companion to constantly monitor your daily activities. It has a 1.65 ″ AMOLED display protected by a 3D glass and supports 12 sport modes with GPS, including running, cycling and many other exercises. Thanks to the low-power Bluetooth chip and the 210 mAh battery, the Amazfit GTS smartwatch ensures a rather high autonomy.

2 in 1 DUODUOGO T30 Pro notebook

Coupon: 21 euros discount

The DUODUOGO T30 Pro 2-in-1 notebook features a 1280 × 800 resolution 10 ″ touchscreen display that offers excellent solo playback. The onboard operating system is Android 10, while the device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The DUODUOGO T30 Pro 2-in-1 notebook supports 2.4 and 5 GHz Wifi networks for a stable Internet connection and integrates a micro SD slot to expand the memory.

LeoLee rechargeable wireless mouse

Coupon: 5% discount

The LeoLee rechargeable wireless mouse offers up to three DPI levels (1,000, 1,200 and 1,600) and guarantees a stable connection up to 10 meters thanks to wireless technology. The device is equipped with a USB receiver and a USB Type-C adapter and you can either charge the supplied lithium battery or replace it on the fly. As usual, the LeoLee rechargeable wireless mouse is compatible with all operating systems.

Soundcore Anker Life Q30 headphones

Coupon: 20 euros discount

The Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones offer optimal listening quality thanks to their 40mm drivers with highly flexible silk diaphragms for powerful bass and crisp treble. Thanks to the advanced noise cancellation technology, nothing will distract you from your music, while the two microphones with a noise reduction algorithm will allow you to make clear calls even in difficult conditions.

SD Lexar Professional 128 GB

Coupon: 10% discount

The Lexar Professional 128GB SD memory card offers remarkable performance thanks to UHS-II (u3) technology, which achieves read speeds of up to 250mb / s, providing exceptional file transfer speeds. As usual, the Lexar Professional SD memory card is backward compatible with UHS-I devices, which operate at Class 10 speeds.

Lexar 2.5 ″ 128GB SSD

Coupon: 10% discount

If you need more high-speed storage space, you may want to consider the 128GB Lexar SSD, which allows you to launch applications on your desktop or notebook faster with read speeds of up to 520MB / s and at the same time. SATA III interface. The device is resistant to shocks and vibrations, given the lack of moving parts, while the SSD Dash software will allow you to monitor the overall performance.

CHUWI Larkbook notebook

Coupon: € 40 discount

If you need an affordable notebook, but more than enough to perform all the normal tasks of daily life, the CHUWI Larkbook laptop could be for you. The device is powered by the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM. The CHUWI Larkbook notebook weighs only 1 kg and is only 11.9 mm thick. It is equipped with a 13.3 ″ FullHD resolution touch screen display and can connect to 2.4 and 5 GHz Wifi networks.

CHUWI Hi10 Go tablet

Coupon: € 30 discount

The CHUWI Hi 10 Go tablet is equipped with the Windows 10 operating system, while the processor is an Intel Celeron N45000 accompanied by 6 GB of TAM and 128 GB of storage space, expandable by an additional 128 GB thanks to the SD slot. The CHUWI Hi10 Go tablet is equipped with a FullHD resolution touchscreen display and supports 2.4 and 5 GHz WiFi networks, as well as Bluetooth 4.2

Dock for Nintendo Switch Powerextra

Coupon: 10% discount

The Nintendo Switch Powerextra dock is designed to be a valid replacement for the dock, so you can play on your TV while the device is charging. The Powerextra dock is small in size, so it can be carried anywhere without problems. It has a USB Type-C port for powering and charging the system, an HDMI output, a USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 for connecting other controllers and / or accessories.

