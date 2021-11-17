Black Friday 2021 at the starting line: how to save more

























Here we are, there are a few hours left: the Black Friday 2021 on Amazon will be held Friday 26 but the week of massive discounts on thousands of electronic devices kicks off at 12:01 am on Friday November 19th and it will be exploited to the fullest to get the right deals and buy the best devices with the highest discounts.









It will not be easy to do this, because the classic will reappear doubt of all consumers faced with a discounted product: I buy now, or wait a few days hoping the price will drop again? There is clearly no right answer, not least because often the best deals are on one limited number of pieces and, consequently, it is better to buy now. Other times, as in the case of discounts on Amazon products, the offer is practically the same already from early Black Friday and lasts until the end of the initiative, with very little chance that the available pieces will run out (at most, but it is a more unique and rare, delivery times are extended). So here’s how to manage the various types of offers, to save more, without forgetting that there is not only Amazon.

Black Friday: how the offers work

On the occasion of Amazon’s Black Friday you can mainly find these types of offer:

Lightning offer

Offer of the day

Offers for less than 20 euros

Offers on Amazon devices

The lightning deals they are the ones that last the least (even just a few hours) and have the greatest discounts. Usually they concern a few pieces, which the seller wants to sell quickly, and if they concern devices that interest us they should be taken on the fly.

The offers of the day, as the name implies, are the offers that start today. In this case, there are often more pieces available (but not infinite) and the discounts are less aggressive. They usually involve products that are already selling well, so they are offers that everyone should keep an eye on.

The offers under 20 euros they concern devices with a lower price (smartphone covers, hubs and USB cables, PC accessories etc etc…). Also in this case these are offers that expire very quickly, given that the products are very cheap and “go away like hot cakes”.

The offered on Amazon devicesinstead, they usually last for the entire period of the initiative. This year, for example, a lot of Echo devices are on offer already from early Black Friday:

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation – Alexa Compatible Smart Speaker

Amazon Echo 4 – Smart Speaker with Alexa and Dolby Audio

Blink Outdoor – Kit 1 camera and Sync Module

Amazon Echo Show 5 – Smart Display with Alexa

Amazon Echo Show 8 – Smart Display with Alexa

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi – 3-device kit

Black Friday: beware of scams

If the devices on offer are sold and shipped by Amazon, then it is hardly a question of decoy. When instead they are sold by third party sellers There is the risk that they are not real offers: some incorrect sellers, in fact, in the days preceding the week of Black Friday they increase prices for the sole purpose of lowering them during the initiative, to make their offers seem more attractive.

Fortunately, there are tools to find out if the offer is real or “simulated“: For example the extensions for browsers, like Keepa or CamelCamelCamel, which show a box with the price history within each Amazon product page. If from the history we see that the price of the device has risen just before Black Friday, then the seller is trying to make fun of us.

Free Technology suggests to its readers several Amazon offers, but check them all before offering them so that the user is sure that the offer is real and the seller is not behaving incorrectly.

Black Friday: there is not only Amazon

Finally, it should be remembered that Black Friday is not an initiative invented by Amazon and that the consumer electronics chains they join it, with sometimes important discounts. It is therefore not wrong to monitor the offers of MediaWorld, Unieuro, Euronics and other large chains.

However, it is important to remember that not all products sold by these electronics chains come shipped home for free. Some of them are not even shipped: they can be bought online but yes they pick up in the shop.