Black Friday 2021, beware of scams: inflated starting prices, fake record discounts, fictitious benefits. Your guide to safe shopping

Inflated starting prices, fake record discounts, fictitious benefits. For years now the Black Friday it is an unmissable event for thousands of consumers all over the world, attracted by monstrous sales which, however, often conceal real solos. But are the “Black Friday” offers really so convenient and what are the tools to avoid making useless or, worse still, bad purchases? An answer comes from Other consumption, which has drawn up a real mini guide to navigate the jungle of prices and offers and above all to avoid nasty surprises.

BEWARE OF THE “BARRED PRICE” TRICK

Who hasn’t been enticed at least once in their life by a super discount? Especially on many e-commerce sites are the practice and lead everyone to believe that it really is a low price, which triggers impulse buying. But putting a starting price much higher than the selling price is an ancient ploy that only serves to inflate the amount of the discount. “The higher the starting price than the selling price, the greater the discount», Points out Altroconsumo, which renames this practice the” barred price “. «If I say that a product costs 100 and I sell it for 50, the discount I can offer is 50%. But if I say that that product cost 200 and I still sell it for 50, my discount immediately rises to 75% ».

DON’T TRUST THE LIST PRICE

There is another wording to watch out for when buying (and not just on Black Friday): the list price, that is, the price that the manufacturer proposes when he launches a model on the market. And it is a figure that, especially as regards household appliances and consumer electronics, tends to drop in a short time due to normal market dynamics. “If you put as a starting price the list price of a model on the market for months (and without indicating it correctly) it is easy to reach discounts of 70, 80 and 90%», Altroconsumo points out.

THE INCREASE OF HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES AND HI-TECH PRODUCTS

The chip crisis and the extended shipping times have then pushed up the prices of household appliances and hi-tech products. The biggest increase? That of LCD televisions: compared to last year, prices have risen by 25.7%. Therefore, according to Altroconsumo, it is difficult to really make a golden business this year, at least for certain categories. “Some types of products (such as televisions) have increased on average by almost 26%. And if the technological products soon become old and therefore their price should fall from one year to the next, the most worrying data is that this does not happen: on the same sites after a year many models have even increased “.

HOW TO MAKE THE RIGHT PURCHASES

To understand if we are really in front of a deal or if it is better to wait a little longer to make the right purchase, unmasking the “crossed out price” trick is already a good starting point, as well as monitoring product prices over time. which you are interested in (something that many already do in view of the sales). Altroconsumo then made available a list of twelve products, from tablets to dryers, from microwaves to espresso machines, in a guide that provides all the information on the price of the model and the shop where it costs less, comparing prices compared to other times of the year. And those who just can’t resist discounted purchases can wait at least for the Cyber ​​Monday: the Monday following Black Friday is the day reserved for hi tech offers (often even more advantageous than usual). But watch out for fake discounts.