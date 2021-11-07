Black Friday 2021: dates, best offers and promotions
Are you waiting for the Black Friday 2021 offers? Here are the dates to know exactly when it starts, how long it lasts, how it works and where to find the best offers and promotions on the net
The Black Friday 2021 is approaching and this means that many consumers are eager to take advantage of offers and promotions to be able to buy the product they are looking for at the best price. But when exactly is Black Friday this year? Where can we find the best discounts?
When will Black Friday be in 2021?
The Black Friday it is not a fixed date, as it is the Friday immediately following the United States Thanksgiving Day. In the US, Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November, so the BF is positioned on the fourth Friday of the same month.
Speaking of Black Friday 2021, the date falls on the day November 26 but, as usual, the promotional activities will start a few days before and will not end until after the weekend.
When do the Black Friday discounts start?
While it is true that the day of Black Friday 2021 it is November 26th, the offers from Amazon and other chains usually start earlier and like every year the discounts will last well over 24 hours.
We can now announce that Amazon will launch a first line of discounts, defined as theEarly Black Friday, from Monday November 8, 2021. So get ready for a first big selection of discounts!
Furthermore, we must remember that it is not only the day of Black Friday that interests us the most: the following Monday, as usual, is the Cyber Monday: this year the date to be marked on the calendar is November 29, 2021.
We will not fail to update you when more information is available, so that you can prepare in advance for this year’s sales.
Where will we find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?
Only time will be able to tell us precisely which chains will be able to offer the best discounts, but certainly one of the most popular platforms will be Amazon. However, we must not forget that GameStop, Euronics, Unieuro, Mediaworld and not only will offer their discounts, so it will be worth paying attention to the best offers on the various flyers.
How to prepare for Black Friday 2021
The Black Friday period it tends to be longer than a day, as we have said, and buyers will be able to make their purchases without exaggerated haste, but as always the law of the fastest is in force.
Amazon, for example, often delivers Lightning offers and we believe they will not be missing even this Black Friday 2021. In general, stocks can be snapped up easily, so it is advisable not to wait too long before making your purchases, especially in the technological field, affected by a serious lack of components, such as console and PC gamers know it well.
There are a few though methods to make your life easier and find the best discounts on time:
- Newsletters: the various chains offer email newsletters to report their flyers and potential upcoming or ongoing offers; even if nobody likes having multiple advertising emails in your inbox, for this period it can be an advantage; you can also cancel your free subscription at any time after the purchase period
- Log in first: digital stores are not very different from physical ones; even if it doesn’t seem like it, the queues are also online and the servers fill up with people like a point of sale; in other words, you should access the e-commerce site of your choice before the start of the discounts, so as to limit the risk of slowdowns in the loading of the e-commerce home page
- Save this article as a favorite: in this article we are going to collect the best offers of Black Friday 2021; you can then find all the offers that we will suggest on this page, for maximum convenience
Amazon offer
The Amazon offers page
Finally, we remind you to do maximum beware of scams: if you decide to buy from sites that you have never used, check that they are legitimate. Do research online, ask friends and family if they have ever shopped through that portal. Even if you shop privately there could be some scams: Amazon and other chains are always the safest options!