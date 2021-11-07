Black Friday 2021: dates, best offers and promotions

Are you waiting for the Black Friday 2021 offers? Here are the dates to know exactly when it starts, how long it lasts, how it works and where to find the best offers and promotions on the net

The Black Friday 2021 is approaching and this means that many consumers are eager to take advantage of offers and promotions to be able to buy the product they are looking for at the best price. But when exactly is Black Friday this year? Where can we find the best discounts?

When will Black Friday be in 2021? Amazon Black Friday The Black Friday it is not a fixed date, as it is the Friday immediately following the United States Thanksgiving Day. In the US, Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November, so the BF is positioned on the fourth Friday of the same month. Speaking of Black Friday 2021, the date falls on the day November 26 but, as usual, the promotional activities will start a few days before and will not end until after the weekend.

When do the Black Friday discounts start? While it is true that the day of Black Friday 2021 it is November 26th, the offers from Amazon and other chains usually start earlier and like every year the discounts will last well over 24 hours. We can now announce that Amazon will launch a first line of discounts, defined as theEarly Black Friday, from Monday November 8, 2021. So get ready for a first big selection of discounts! Furthermore, we must remember that it is not only the day of Black Friday that interests us the most: the following Monday, as usual, is the Cyber ​​Monday: this year the date to be marked on the calendar is November 29, 2021. We will not fail to update you when more information is available, so that you can prepare in advance for this year’s sales.

Where will we find the best Black Friday 2021 deals? Only time will be able to tell us precisely which chains will be able to offer the best discounts, but certainly one of the most popular platforms will be Amazon. However, we must not forget that GameStop, Euronics, Unieuro, Mediaworld and not only will offer their discounts, so it will be worth paying attention to the best offers on the various flyers.