Black Friday 2021 flyers: all promotions from Unieuro, MediaWorld, Euronics, Expert and Trony

There are still a few days to Black Friday but all online store they are ready for the event! Flyers anticipating the campaign offers have already been published in recent weeks Black Friday, with lots of discounts for the best of electronics. In this article, therefore, we are going to collect all the major promotions of Unieuro, MediaWorld, Euronics, Expert And Trony. For each of these stores we have created a dedicated section with i link to complete flyers.

Black Friday Unieuro flyer

In the Unieuro flyer the big face of Teo Teocoli stands out, presenting the promotion “Manà manà Black Friday“. You will have time until November 11, 2021 to save on purchases of Smart TVs, notebooks, smartphones and more. In particular, we point out the excellent Samsung QLED QEE55Q60AA from 55 “for the price of 699 €, but also OPPO A74 5G for only 199 € and the notebook HP 15S with Intel Celeron processor at 349 €.

Black Friday MediaWorld flyer

The MediaWorld flyer valid until November 10, 2021 is dedicated to a promotion with a clear and direct name: “Black Friday“! There are many interesting products among those on offer: the notebook HP 17-CP0002NL at € 549, lo 4K HDR Smart TV Samsung 55Q60 from 55 “to 699 € can be purchased with double Bonus TV and smartphones Samsung Galaxy A12 to 169 €, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite at € 279 and above all iPhone 12 Mini for € 649.

Black Friday Expert flyer

The Expert flyer brings with it the offers of the promotion “Black Friday preview“, valid until November 14, 2021. There are two absolute protagonists of this promo. On the one hand we have the new Redmi 10, a good quality Android smartphone available for only € 199 approximately. On the other hand there is it 4K HDR OLED Smart TV of the series LG 48A16LA at € 999 net, which can also be purchased using the double TV Bonus for only € 869!

Black Friday Euronics flyer

Is called “Everyday Black Friday“the promo of the Euronics flyer, which includes a flood of flash offers, different every day until November 10, 2021. Do not miss the many 4K HDR Smart TV branded Sony, Samsung, LG and Philips, but there are great prices for too Apple MacBook Air 2020 with M1 chip, the new Motorola Moto G100 and much more.

Black Friday Trony flyer

We end this round of promotions with the Trony flyer, which is formally reserved for offers from the series “Take 3 and Pay 2“but inside it contains a special”Black Friday preview“. There are seven different flyers, offering slightly different offers from region to region. You can find them all by clicking on the green button below.

