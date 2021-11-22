Black Friday 2021, from offers and returns to the guarantee: 3 things to know

Black Friday 2021 coming this Friday 26th, the last of November. A day when retail product prices will go down for offers on all products. But since limiting the discounts to a single day, which is a working day, would cut many people out of the party of consumerism, here is the Black Friday turned into a whole week where you can anticipate Christmas gifts, so as not to arrive late and save money.

But why on this date? It is, explains laleggepertutti.it, of an American tradition, daughter of Western consumerism. It is the day after the fourth Thursday of November when we celebrate the day of thanksgiving to the Christian God for the harvest and for what was received during the year. So once you collect what do you do? According to the logic of traders, you spend it. Collect to give to others, not according to the Christian altruistic logic but according to the logic of consumerism.

And since there is always an opportunity to spend, after Black Friday the electronics chains have invented the Cyrber Monday, i.e. the Monday following Black Friday. You all know what it is: worldwide sales, also because it seems that most of the purchases will take place online. And this demonstrates how the strict laws on balances are no longer useful.

For Black Friday you have to take into account three very important things to defend against scams, scams and various legal problems.

BLACK FRIDAY: REALLY DISCOUNTED PRICES?

Unfortunately, the prices they show you are not always the discounted ones. Unfortunately, the consumer has no way of making the comparison because he does not know the true starting price. So no one assures you that the original price was really higher than the percentage equal to the discount they tell you it will be given.

It does not take anything to say that a 30% discount is applied to a certain product and from 100 euros you get to 70 euros. Who tells you that before the price charged was really 100 euros?

To defend yourself, you should take notes before the discounts start. It can be remedied by not stopping at the first offer of the first store, but it would be more appropriate to compare.

For online purchases, however, you have a solution. Previous versions of websites can be accessed. If you need to find out what a web page was like before it was modified, you can use the cached function available on search engines. And then there are software that allows you to do this research even more thoroughly. In this way you can go back in time and find out how much the product was priced. And if the discount is false, you can report it to the Antitrust Authority.

SALE ALL YEAR ROUND?

Don’t be fooled by the unique offers with the countdown, as if there were no more opportunities to take advantage of them. You know, for example, that Poltronesofà was fined by the Antitrust because it offered promotions for a limited period that lasted all year round and then the year after, and then the year after again: in short, eternal discounts.

Therefore, if you do not want to buy today on Black Friday, remember that after a while there will be Cyber ​​Monday (where sweets as well as smartphones are also discounted), the day after tomorrow there will be sales, the day after again the specific promotion of that other store … Continuous discount…. Discounts are no longer an occasion but an everyday life, just search.

RIGHT OF WITHDRAWAL AND WARRANTY

Not because you buy with discounts you do not have the right of withdrawal. Right that you can exercise within 14 days of purchase. You can then change the product you don’t like and get your money back, not just a voucher. And so even more for the guarantee: a discounted product does not mean that it must be malfunctioning. You are entitled to a product that is worth as much as a full price one.

However, these consumer protection rules only apply in Europe. You do not have the right of withdrawal if you buy on a potal that is based in China, for example. And remember: enforcing your rights within the EU is simple, but it can become impossible outside our continent. So be careful where the physical store you buy from is located, even if this store uses a platform based in Hong Kong or Padua to sell.