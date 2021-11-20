Black Friday 2021, lots of PS5, PS Plus discounts and more: here they are all!

Also for PlayStation time to Black Friday! For owners of PS4 And PS5 there is a new wave of unmissable offers, both on PlayStation Store and in participating stores: among the discounted titles we find the never too praised The Last of Us Part II (PS4) and the remake of Demon’s Souls (PS5), so like FIFA 22 – with 40% discount – and the newer Back 4 Blood.

There are also discounts on the annual subscription of PS Plus and on accessories for sale in the online shop of PlayStation Gear. Promotions unveiled by Sony Interactive Entertainment are available from today, Friday 19th November, until next November 29th.

Black Friday: from The Last of Us to Death Stranding



Visiting the official page dedicated to Black Friday you will find numerous games in promotion, which include the great PlayStation exclusives and various third-party productions. The offers also cover the most recent releases, such as Far Cry 6 And Tales of Arise – both at 48.99, with a 30% discount – but also Resident Evil Village (30.99, -57%) e Deathloop (34.99, -50%).

The main digital offers proposed by the PS Store feature video games produced by PlayStation Studios, that is to say:

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) for the price of 19.99 , instead of 39.99

, instead of 39.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 and PS5) for the price of 40.19 , instead of 59.99

, instead of 59.99 Demon’s Souls (PS5) a 49.59 , instead of 79.99

, instead of 79.99 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) for the price of 59.99 , instead of 79.99

, instead of 79.99 Returnal (PS5) for the price of 59.99 , instead of 79.99

, instead of 79.99 Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS4 and PS5) a 39.89 instead of 69.99

instead of 69.99 Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS5) a 59.99 instead of 79.99

instead of 79.99 Death Stranding Directors Cut (PS5) for the price of 39.99 instead of 49.99

Space also for retail promotions, with a lot of discounts available in the stores participating in the initiative announced by Sony. From 19 to 29 November it will therefore be possible to buy the following titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 at reduced prices:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) for the price of 59.99 instead of 80.99

instead of 80.99 Marvels Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4 & PS5) a 39.99 each instead of 60.99

each instead of 60.99 Demon’s Souls (PS5) for the price of 49.99 instead of 80.99

instead of 80.99 Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS5) a 59.99 instead of 80.99

instead of 80.99 Death Stranding Directors Cut (PS5) for the price of 39.99 instead of 50.99

instead of 50.99 Returnal (PS5) for the price of 59.99 instead of 80.99

instead of 80.99 The Last of Us Part II (PS4) a 19.99 instead of 40.99

instead of 40.99 Death Stranding (PS4) at the cost of 29.99 instead of 40.99

instead of 40.99 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4) a 49.99 instead of 70.99

instead of 70.99 Days Gone (PS4) for the price of 19.99 instead of 40.99

Among the discounted games in stores there are also the classics from the catalog PlayStation Hits , offered at 9.99. PS4 games on promotion are Gran Turismo Sport, The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition And Ratchet & Clank.

Also offered for PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Gear products

One of the most intriguing offers concerns PlayStation Plus: the annual subscription (12 months) receives a special discount of 33%. Players who want to renew their subscription or sign up for the first time they will pay only 39.99, instead of the canons 59.99.

Not just games, because Sony’s Black Friday also involves PlayStation Gear, the online store dedicated to gadgets, collectibles and clothing, all branded PlayStation. A 20% discount on all products in the marketplace is available until November 29: to access the promo, customers must use the code BLACKFRIDAY20 at checkout.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!