Black Friday 2021, MediaWorld discounts iPhone 13: Unieuro and Amazon respond

Apple announced the iPhone 13 range in September 2021. From that moment on there have been some sporadic discounts, especially related to the mini variant, by Amazon and some online stores, but nothing special. Now, instead, it starts to get serious on the iPhone 13.

In fact, MediaWorld has brought down the price of the 256GB model of the iPhone 13 to 989 euros. According to what can be read on the official portal of the well-known chain, previously the cost was 1,059 euros, therefore the discount is 70 euros. Not bad, considering that the smartphone has just been released for a few weeks and that so far there have been very few chains to discount the “base” model iPhone 13 and not iPhone 13 mini.

The most interesting aspect, however, is the fact that also Unieuro and Amazon have launched a similar offer. In fact, the first chain has already started a promotion linked to Black Friday 2021 and related to this variant of the iPhone 13, which is offered at 989 euros. Furthermore, as far as Amazon is concerned, also in this case there was a price drop to 989 euros. In short, the main online stores are “responding” to each other.

Net of the discount, therefore, it is intriguing to note that they are starting to emerge the first “serious” offers, shared by all the chains for a while, on the iPhone 13 range. This obviously with a view to Black Friday 2021: we must expect further “last discount battles” linked to Apple’s smartphones for what concerns the weeks that will lead us to Friday black? We will see: what is certain is that the climate linked to discounts is becoming more and more interesting, also for what concerns the iPhone 13.