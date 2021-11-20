Black Friday 2021 offer on Amazon, best discount of the year – Nerd4.life

The subscription is currently available on offer Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 1 month on Amazon, for the Black Friday 2021. The discount is 15%, or two euros.

The full price for one month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is € 12.99. On Amazon, the subscription was only offered once this year, last September. What’s more, today’s price is better. This is an opportunity not to be missed if you want to try your subscription or if you want to extend your own. By purchasing 12 months of subscription, you save 24 euros, almost like two months of subscription. Obviously the codes can also be activated one at a time, not all together.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to use the subscription from PC, console, cloud and – on Xbox – also gives access to Live Gold and related benefits (online games, additional free games …). This is a high-level service that allows you to play dozens and dozens of games, including all Xbox exclusives, such as the upcoming Halo Infinite (campaign).

