Black Friday 2021 offer on Amazon, minimum price – Nerd4.life

We are in the midst of Black Friday 2021 and on Amazon it is available in offers Death Stranding Director’s Cut in PS5 version. The reported discount is € 19.80, or 39%.

The price full indicated for Death Stranding Director’s Cut is € 50.99, but normally it was possible to find it for a maximum of € 45. The current discount is the best ever and therefore an excellent opportunity to discover the extended version of the latest game by Hideo Kojima. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our Death Stranding Director’s Cut review, we explained that “We are faced with a better Death Stranding, perhaps not essential for fans of the original game, but without any doubt the version we recommend to start. On PS5 we can choose between a good upscaling in 4K that often travels to 60 fps, and an extremely clean native 4K, but with some visible hiccups. At the moment, provided you have the right configuration, on PC you can easily get to higher levels, also thanks to the DLSS support. The haptic feedback provided from DualSense he is satisfied instead of the minimum wage, but it doesn’t hurt. You don’t have to like it, but if you were looking for something unique you can’t pretend that the precious uniqueness of Death Stranding does not exist. ”

Sam enjoys a soda in Death Stranding Director’s Cut

