Black Friday 2021 offers: 48 hours of great discounts for all tastes!

Time of offers Black Friday 2021 on Amazon. 48 hours of discounts and promotions, starting from midnight on November 25th, until 11:59 pm on November 26th, absolutely not to be missed!

Our 10 proposals not to be missed:

The two day highlight of the Black Friday 2021 offers goes live today with dozens and dozens of promotions on many products. Hundreds of products from the best brands discounted in every sector, from electronics to home, with promotions on smartphones and monitors Samsung, air purifiers Philips, robot vacuum cleaner Roomba, speakers Bose and so on. Discover with us the best unmissable opportunities and take a look at the entire showcase of offers on Amazon.

From aperitif to dessert, prepare a thousand different dishes with the Kenwood Chef planetary mixer

Powerful, versatile and robust, Kenwood Chef it will soon become the only kitchen tool you can’t do without. The elegant metallic finish and the large bowl give an edge to the dishes prepared for the family. The special planetary movement allows you to mix the ingredients in the best way for real chef results. The three engine sockets with three different speeds they will help you to satisfy any kind of preparation. For Black Friday 2021, the Kenwood Chef mixer is discounted by -46%.

Practical, essential and compact: the Tommy Hilfiger wallet is half the price

Tommy Hilfiger celebrates the essence of classic american look casual with a touch of style modern and relaxed. This practical leather wallet has many credit card slots where you can carefully distribute accessories and store all your essentials. The right compromise between functionality and elegance. Of exquisite workmanship and compactness, its dimensions are perfect to be carried in your pocket without any problem. The quality of the materials is truly excellent. Only for Black Friday 2021 it is offered at a discount of -50%.

Remove viruses and allergens from your home with this Philips air purifier

Superior performance, speed and effectiveness. The air purifier Philips guarantees this and more for yours health and the Welfare of your family. Its action removes ultra-fine particles, the 99.9% of common allergens and the 99.9% of bacteria. The three-state filter and the VitalShield technology they capture aerosols, including those that may contain viruses that are dangerous for the respiratory tract. Through display you can check the quality of the air in your home in an instant and in real time. Thanks to the Black Friday 2021 offers, its price is truly unbeatable.

Turn your home TV into a Smart TV and enjoy Prime Video with the Fire Stick for only € 22.99

With the Black Friday 2021 offers the best Sennheiser headphones are on promotion at half price

There best in class, remastered: Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition breaks performance barriers. It’s a premium headset for those looking for sophisticated sound, design and build quality. With the power of Sennheiser technology transducers, the HD 599 Special Edition represents the first entry into the world of audiophile playback. This circumaural open cuff guarantees a natural tone balance and an unprecedented spatial performance. Take advantage of the Black Friday 2021 offers and buy it at half price!

Precise controls and a tidy desk, Trust Verto is the solution to your problems

With the Trust Verto wireless mouse it is possible to work for hours on the PC without the least effort. The vertical layout guide the arm and wrist into a natural position. The rubber coating ensures a firm grip at all times. The micro USB receiver will allow you to access a 800 optical sensor/1000/1200 DPI for highly precise control. The comfortable thumb rest and the two switchable buttons increase the comfort and effectiveness of this mouse. Until Sunday it is in promotion of -27%.

The future of health is on your wrist. Live a healthier life with Apple Watch Series 6

With the Apple Watch Series 6 on your wrist you have everything to not miss a thing. Receive calls and messages, listen to music and always stay in touch with the world. Now the always-on Retina display is 2.5 times brighter in bright sunlight, so you can read information without waking your watch. Measure how much you move each day and accurately record all your workouts. With his new sensor and the ECG app you can also check your heart rhythm. Take advantage of the Black Friday 2021 offers for a super technological Christmas gift.

Galaxy M12, the 6.5-inch Android smartphone and 4 GB of RAM for only 139 euros!