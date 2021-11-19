Black Friday 2021, the best beauty offers
There are those who see it as (yet another) moment of over-consumerism, those who look at it from afar and those who have been waiting for it for a whole year: the Black Friday, November 25th, however, it is punctual regardless of people’s spirits and this year too is full of opportunities to think about Christmas gifts in advance. Whether they are for you or for others, for the friend who loves face masks or if you are considering a little thought “from you, for you” we want to guide you without stress in the search for best discounted beauty products. From the Clarins skincare to ghd hair products, from the offers of Kiko Milan to those of Sephora, here we at Cosmo have collected the best deals for that black friday to be faced, however, with conscience. The secret to living well the Black Friday 2021 without guilt? Buy wisely, carefully evaluating the pros and cons of the product, the environmental impact of the shipment and be honest with yourself: is yet another 65% discounted floral perfume * really * indispensable? Then set a budget, a maximum ceiling not to be exceeded, and before delving into the e-commerce catalogs, create a list of wishes and needs so as not to be enchanted by colorful images, brilliant packaging and pop-ups.
Miamo’s Black Friday
From 19th to 30th November, in pharmacies and online, a special offer awaits you on all Miamo and Nutraiuvens products. In addition, with a minimum purchase of € 50, the clutch bag from the ICON BAGS Le Pandorine x Miamo collection is free.
ASTRA and Black Friday discounts
From 13.00 on November 17th until November 29th with discounts of up to 40% on all products in the range. In addition, a purifying sebum-normalizing mask is free of charge over € 30. While for the cybre monday there will be an additional 20% discount with the discount code “CYBER20”.
Black Friday 2021 offers: Toni & Guy
For Black Friday, by purchasing two products of your choice from the various Kérastase lines, you will immediately receive an illustrated and personalized TONI & GUY “Mystery Box” as a gift! A box with a unique design, which can be kept and reused for other occasions as well. Also by purchasing a shampoo of your choice of lines Diamond Dust or Brightening Blonde, you will receive a free full size conditioner.
The Coty group and Black Friday discounts
Not just Black Friday but a real Black Month. The products of Rimmel, Max Factor, Bourjois, Sally Hansen and the fragrances (Katy Perry, David Beckham and Adidas) will be on sale with a discount of up to 40% on 25 and 26 November, but on Amazon in the dedicated section there will be discounts for the whole month.
Shampora among the offers of Black Friday 2021
From 7 November and for the whole month Shampora offers the purchase of customized hair products with a 40% discount, with a minimum order of 49 €.
L’Occitane en Provence, Black Friday offers
For Black Friday L’Occitane en Provence from 24 to 28 November in boutiques and on the website (with the code BF21) will apply a 20% discount on the brand’s most popular products. Only online, however, will be the Cyber Monday animated which will cover the same products and will provide the same discount applied during the actual Black Friday.
Espressoh, Black Friday offers
The expressOh indie make-up brand will apply 25% on all products on the site starting from the evening of November 24th until the end of November 26th.
Braun offers for Black Friday
Braun offers many offers on a wide range of products, also with regard to electric hair removal: on the site there will be a week of offers with discounts up to 50% to satisfy every need.
Black Friday 2021, Skinius offers
The skincare brand Skinius from Monday 22 to Monday 29 November offers a 15% discount on all products and a free zip bag with at least € 80 of purchases.
Black Friday beauty offers: Sheranee
An offer that involves the entire selection of the brand that from 22 to 28 November offers a 30% discount on all SHERANEE Cosmetics products.
Aeqium: Black Friday 2021 offers
The science-based brand specializing in skin health and beauty has provided a 30% discount on all orders and products that will extend from Monday 22 November to Tuesday 30 November 2021.
Pixi among the offers on the most popular products
From 26 to 28 with the purchase of a product on pixibeauty.co.uk, get one 50% off% on the purchase of a second product. On Cyber Monday of Monday 29 November Glow Tonic and Retinol Tonic will be available in the special size of 500ml at the price of 38 €. For orders over € 83 there are 10 mini sizes as a gift.
Black Friday according to Davines
Davines, a brand that has always been attentive to the needs and care of the environment, offers a Green Friday! In fact, on Friday 26 November it will donate 100% of the profits deriving from purchases made on its e-commerce site to the Slow Food Italy Foundation. The amount raised will be allocated to the Black Bee Presidium which was created by Slow Food to safeguard its extinction thanks to the funds raised by Davines on the occasion of the «Bee Strong» campaign.
Francine Haircare and the discount for Black Friday
For Black Friday 2021, from 26 to 29 November 2021, Francine Haircare – the range of Made in Italy products in 100% silk for the beauty of skin and hair – offers a 20% discount on all products available on the site francinehaircare.com.
Acqua dell’Elba for Black Friday
From 22 to 26 November 2021, Acqua dell’Elba organized a week dedicated to sustainability, understood in all its facets. In fact, it will launch the support campaign for Tartalove, the Legambiente campaign aimed at protecting sea turtles, and will invite anyone to donate any amount, from small to large amounts, conveyed through the brand’s communication channels.
The ghd Black Friday 2021 offers and discounts
From November 19th to December 1st there are discounts of up to – € 40 on the best ghd stylers, hair dryers and curling irons! And not only that: there will also be killerdeals, exclusive limited-time offers on the brand’s best sellers.
Black Friday 2021 beauty, KORFF
For Black Friday 2021, from 22 to 28 November 2021, Korff offers a 40% discount on all the products of the Korff Perfect Balance line and a 30% discount on all make-up products, in addition to free shipping.
Babyliss, the Black Friday 2021 offers
On the occasion of Black Friday 2021, from 26 to 29 November, BaByliss offers a 50% discount on a selection of products available on the site, including Air Style 1000 and Diamond Dryer.
Black Friday 2021: Foreo
The FOREO offers on the occasion of Black Friday and Cyber Monday include promotions up to -50% and will be available from 19 to 29 November 2021 on www.foreo.com/it and at selected retailers, including Sephora, Douglas, Pinalli, and will continue on Foreo site until December 5th.
Notino and Black Friday 2021
From 15 to 28 November up to 40% discount on the best beauty brands on Notino.it. What to expect? A few examples: Notino’s travel brush set with cosmetic bag, perfumes for men and women like 1 Million Parfum by Paco Rabanne or Euphoria by Calvin Klein, but also unisex by Atelier Cologne or skincare products, such as hair care products.
Freshly Cosmetics, offers and discounts Black Friday 2021
Black Friday will become Black Month and Freshly Fans (Freshly customers) will be able to enjoy the biggest discounts of the year, up to 50% on all products. In addition, an additional 10% will be added to the discount on orders over € 59.
