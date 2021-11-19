Black Friday 2021, the best beauty offers

There are those who see it as (yet another) moment of over-consumerism, those who look at it from afar and those who have been waiting for it for a whole year: the Black Friday, November 25th, however, it is punctual regardless of people’s spirits and this year too is full of opportunities to think about Christmas gifts in advance. Whether they are for you or for others, for the friend who loves face masks or if you are considering a little thought “from you, for you” we want to guide you without stress in the search for best discounted beauty products. From the Clarins skincare to ghd hair products, from the offers of Kiko Milan to those of Sephora, here we at Cosmo have collected the best deals for that black friday to be faced, however, with conscience. The secret to living well the Black Friday 2021 without guilt? Buy wisely, carefully evaluating the pros and cons of the product, the environmental impact of the shipment and be honest with yourself: is yet another 65% discounted floral perfume * really * indispensable? Then set a budget, a maximum ceiling not to be exceeded, and before delving into the e-commerce catalogs, create a list of wishes and needs so as not to be enchanted by colorful images, brilliant packaging and pop-ups.