Black Friday 2021, the best purchases for gamers

In view of Christmas, whether you want to give a gift to a friend or yourself, here are the best choices to spread happiness through gaming.

So many great games have come out this year, and more will be out in the coming months, so you have a wide choice for an emergency last minute gift – even for those gamers who have not yet managed to bring home a PS5 or an Xbox Series X. With the holiday season approaching, the Black Friday 2021 discounts they are even more greedy if you have some gamer friends to whom you don’t know what to give. If you are in such a situation, no matter which platform they play on, here are some suggestions to please even the most refined palates among your knowledge.

Just Dance 2022 | PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch –

It’s probably not the gift your hardcore gamer friend will expect, and that probably makes it even more suitable! With a video game like Just Dance 2022, you can secure a hilarious evening, or evenings, with your friend and group of friends with whom you never know what to do other than the hilarious Christmas games. You all know the songs, the dance steps… a little less, and that’s what will make the difference.

Guardians of the Galaxy | PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch –

Even without Chris Pratt, Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians have the ability to be incredibly hilarious (as we told you, after all, in our Guardians of the Galaxy review). Combining all of this with the triple-A production values ​​expressed by Eidos Montreal, the development team behind the latest Deus Ex and Tomb Raider, fun is guaranteed. An easy choice if your friend has a passion for Marvel, especially at the price it is available at on Black Friday despite being released a few weeks ago.

It Takes Two | PlayStation, Xbox, PC –

If you have a very close friend or your half is passionate about video games, you must try It Takes Two. The game is available in full ed exclusively in co-op, which allows you to collaborate with a partner both online and in your own room. The story is about a couple on the verge of divorce who will be forced, for the sake of their child, to recover a relationship by now logo. It all transforms, through well-thought-out metaphors and lots of creative mini-games, into an excellent experience worth having with someone you love.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5 –

Ratchet & Clank has always been a fan favorite series, and the PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is treated by critics and audiences alike as the best release in the saga to date. Furthermore, it is one of the best PS5 exclusives: it even has ray tracing and a 40fps mode that takes advantage of the new 120 Hz televisions, for those who want to make the most of their technological paraphernalia for Christmas.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition | PlayStation, Xbox, PC –

Three of the most acclaimed video games ever in a single package? It’s a tough enough offer to turn down, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is the perfect choice, whether it’s your first time on the trilogy or your sixteenth. Cross the galaxy as the Commander Shepard together with her adorable crew is an unforgettable experience no matter how many times you’ve done it.

Deathloop | PS5, PC –

Deathloop is the perfect example of how much stuff can be done with just four levels. Colt wakes up on a mysterious island and quickly discovers that even if he dies, he is forced to return to the same place at the same time each time. All while a killer known as Julianna, who knows things Colt evidently doesn’t know, hunts him down. This adventure is engaging from start to finish and has a lot more to offer than meets the eye, especially if you or your friend are completists. At the price of Black Friday, then …

Monster Hunter Rise | Nintendo Switch, PC –

Monster Hunter Rise could easily be the best Nintendo Switch game not made by Nintendo. We shot it big, maybe, but it’s hard to find anything else at its level. Since launch, Monster Hunter Rise has gotten even bigger and better, with more monsters to catch and gear to build. With the Sunbreak expansion coming out next year, there has never been a better time to start playing. You can also start playing Monster Hunter Rise on PC in January, hence the idea of gift a Steam Card to set aside until then is not bad at all.

Metroid Dread | Nintendo Switch –

Despite the title, Metroid Dread isn’t that scary (and it’s already discounted for Black Friday, although it launched recently). Yes, it has a few almost invincible foes to hunt you down, but it’s more thriller than horror. Metroid Dread is the fifth installment of the main Metroid 2D series, something fans have been waiting for for a decade. Against all odds, it’s also a great game. Dread has all the elements of the previous Metroids, plus a few new ones, and refines some historical edges. Furthermore, it is beautiful to see, whether you play it on a TV or on the OLED screen of the new Nintendo Switch model.

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl | Nintendo Switch –

Pokémon is back – again! This time, Game Freak has brought the fifth generation of Pokémon games back to life, which had made its Nintendo DS debut more than 15 years ago. Top-notch material for a remake and great timing, at a time when nostalgia for those times is stronger than ever. The new art style and new mechanics added to the game are exciting, which – if you add that the two titles just came out on November 19th – makes Diamond Shining and Pearl Shining great choices for a gift.

Halo Infinite | Xbox, PC –

Halo Infinite is another great game coming out in December after a very long wait and some significant postponements. As evidenced by the multiplayer beta now underway, it looks like it was worth it: Halo Infinite runs smoothly, has nice graphics, and loads of powerful weapons – which is always a good thing. big plus. We will have to check how the campaign will be but we will find out very soon, on December 8th, just in time to end up in the shopping cart for Christmas.

Battlefield 2042 | PlayStation, Xbox, PC –

Battlefield 2042 is a game that many of us have already played thanks to the betas and, despite the complicated launch, the hours spent in those sessions were enough to grasp its enormous potential. 128 players per game on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC (64 players for previous generation consoles), dynamic weather, vehicles, explosions … Yes, it’s Battlefield to the nth degree, bigger and potentially better than ever. It is very difficult to fold and should be an essential purchase for any FPS lover in your life.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | Xbox, PC, mobile –

If you want your gift to be much bigger than it looks, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is the right choice, with a couple of very good Black Friday deals too. The subscription gives you access to games like It Takes Two, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and 100+ other games on Xbox, PC and mobile consoles through streaming (need a good connection and a 5 GHz modem for a level experience). If more is better, then nothing is worth your money more than one Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF