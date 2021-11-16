Black Friday 2021, there is already talk of a strike in deliveries: what risks could we have?

The employees of the companies that Amazon relies on, part of the Assoespressi network, have announced that they will join the strike during Black Friday

Black clouds on the horizon for one of the largest and most deeply rooted e-commerce platforms in the world. To shake the wrists of Amazon, and its customers, the members of the Assoespressi association take care of it. This is an important partner in the Italian sector since it represents the distribution and logistics companies in the sector.

In fact, the employees announced a strike called precisely for November 26, the day of the long-awaited Black Friday. The dispute would concern the very tight rhythms linked to the activities, the exhausting shifts and the volumes of the weekly hours sustained by the workers.

The choice to stop trading could affect many sectors, from individual customers to businesses.

The strike of November 26 and the crisis induced in the system

So the drivers have decided to cross their arms. The intention will therefore be to freeze the entire distribution sector linked to online purchases which will face a generalized crack for a day.

To explain the profound reasons that led to this stalemate are the words of the national secretary of FILT CGIL, Michele De Rosa. In an official press release issued by his social media accounts, he informs us that, following the interrogation carried out in Bologna during the unitary national assembly of executives and delegates from the goods delivery sector hired by Amazon, it was decided to break the vicious circle in which workers are involved.

The proposals then put forward on the negotiating table would include the need to give greater stability to contracts, in order to protect the worker. But not only that, a decrease in liability for damage to products is required, as well as an increase in the salary and a possible production premium. But these are just some of the issues. The big voice of dissent is undoubtedly the amount of hours that a courier carries out on average. We are talking about about 44 hours a week, always sustained at a very fast pace.

A fiery Black Friday is therefore anticipated which promises inconvenience and discontinuity in the provision of the service.