Black Friday 2021, which products did Italians buy on Amazon? Official data

After having deepened the launch of the section dedicated to the most popular products on Amazon, let’s go back to analyzing what is happening on the well-known e-commerce portal (at the time of writing we are still in the last hours of offers) during this Black Friday 2021.

In fact, Amazon has provided us with some official data related to what was purchased by Italian users through the local version of the popular e-commerce portal as part of the two-day discounts linked to 25 and 26 November 2021. Get ready: the information we received from Andy Jassy’s giant aims to deepen the “behind the scenes” with a pinch of irony.

The “behind the scenes” of Amazon Italia’s Black Friday 2021

More precisely, Amazon’s information focuses on four points present below.

Amazon.co.uk customers bought so many packs of Scottonelle toilet paper to overcome the road distance between Rome and Moscow. Amazon.co.uk customers, yesterday November 25th and until 9am November 26th, bought so many coffee capsules to be able to offer a coffee to all the inhabitants of Palermo and Florence put together. Amazon.co.uk customers have bought a lot Yankee Candle Magic of Christmas to be able to put one on each step of the Royal Staircase of the Fenestrelle Fort in the province of Turin. Amazon.co.uk customers have bought a lot Chupa Chups to be able to offer one to all the inhabitants of Sciacca and Alghero put together.

In short, Amazon has found a fun way to deliver a first “behind the scenes” on the products that Italians have bought (and they are shopping) during this Black Friday 2021.

The discounts will also continue for Cyber ​​Monday 2021

For the rest, Andy Jassy’s company took the opportunity to remind you that the promotions will continue over the weekend and will continue as part of the so-called Cyber ​​Monday, or until 11.59 pm on 29 November 2021. Where to find the offers? But obviously on the official Amazon Italy portal.

