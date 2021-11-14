Black Friday Aliexpress, the products not to be missed!

Black Friday 2021 is now around the corner. Just like you, we can’t wait to know what all the main offers will be and to let you know as soon as possible. We already anticipate that the main technological objects will not be missing, such as smartphones or computers, but also many other proposals, such as for example headphones, robots for the home and so on! In short, the Aliexpress store is full of offers, for this reason there we suggest you keep an eye on our portal, as we will not fail to report the most important ones.

In this article, however, we have tried to forge ahead a bit by suggesting some products that, in our opinion, will be great protagonists of Black Friday, so to keep an eye on along with many other proposals on the Aliexpress store.

Before leaving you to our roundup of products, we remind you that we will monitor the price trend, in such a way as to offer you a selection with the best products with a timely and precise overview.

Air Pro 3

These Bluetooth headsets, completely devoid of cables, they are a panacea for those who usually receive calls while behind the wheel or for those who, on the other hand, very simply need a device that allows them to avoid kilometer-long cables when watching Movies and TV Series through their Smart TV, considering that the various jack and USB inputs are stowed in the rear of the TV. To conclude, un clean and light design, which ensures a pleasant appearance and almost no weight. Obviously, there is no lack of compatibility for IOS and Android, so whatever smartphone you have, do not despair, you can use them without any problem.

Sony X85J

Sony has always been one of the most popular TV manufacturers, and with the X85J model in its 55 ”version it proves it to us. This TV, equipped with the X1 processor and the Google TV operating system, gives very clear images a 4K and 60Hz resolution, an almost perfect viewing condition for films and TV series through the most important video apps, and for video games. An example? The flaming PlayStation 5! Being a TV with a Google operating system, then, you can use it as voice assistant directly from the remote control. But it doesn’t stop there! Alexa aficionados will also have something to rejoice in: the TV is also perfectly compatible with Amazon devices!

Samsung S21

When it comes to smartphones, Samsung is always among the most cited brands. This phone, including battery charger and even headphones, with his 7.3 ”screen and a resolution of 1440x3040p, shows itself in great shape, and is not found unprepared even on the memory front. The storage, in fact, in the model we suggested, boasts 512GB, while as regards the RAM memory is around 12GB. Really a great feature that will allow you to download all your favorite apps and browse them in a reactive way. Furthermore, gthanks to dual-core sensors, even the photos and videos captured from the rear camera will not fail to satisfy who is used to creating multimedia content.

CHUWI GemiBook Pro

A good laptop is always handy, especially a model equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD which, together with the Windows 10 operating system ready for the update to the newest version, ensures optimal performance and a very wide compatible software, from the most popular video editing and streaming applications, to graphics or work programs such as the well-known office package. In the end, 2K resolution and 3: 2 wide screen guarantee a good video experience with the major streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney +, also thanks to one effective battery and which ensures excellent autonomy of the device.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Android TV

You have a TV that is not too modern and you don’t know how to access it major streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime? Do not despair, because with this Xiaomi Mi TV Stick you will transform your panel into a smart device with Android operating system. By doing so, not before connecting everything with the convenience HDMI cable included in the package, deaths will open up to a myriad of services through which to recover the best movies and TV series, clearly without giving up a good sound and video performance, ensured by the support 5.1 and the HDMI cable, as specified.

Roborock Dyad smart vacuum cleaner

Cleaning takes a lot of time, it’s common knowledge. A good instrumentation, however, a device capable of doing them best, can drastically reduce the hours and minutes we usually invest. In this regard, there is the intelligent Roborock Dyad vacuum cleaner which, starting from basic functions such as dusting, is actually useful also for the removal of liquids scattered on the floor, various foods and so on! By doing so, you can use it just in case, and thanks to the system that allows the device to reach even the tightest corners and spaces, even in all rooms, from the bathroom to the kitchen!

