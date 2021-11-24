Black Friday also for fake Green passes: discounts for counterfeit certificates start on the dark web

It is one of the traditions that Europe has most happily imported from the United States. Overseas the first Friday after Thanksgiving opens Christmas shopping, a season that the big retailers have decided to baptize with a series of super discounts on their products. In Italy, Black Friday is widespread above all in the technology market and, given the season, for this year it is not difficult to find fake Green Pass collections among the offers. On one of the most well-known bazaars of the dark web the user lorenzooo has decided to apply a discount to tailor-made Green Passes. These certificates therefore do not belong to other people, as happens instead for the archives we have talked about in recent weeks, but are created according to the needs of the buyer. You can also choose the vaccine to be registered with.

On the occasion of Black Friday, the offer presents a discount: instead of paying for the single certificate 300 dollars, the figure was lowered for this week to 280 dollars. Exactly as if it were an online market, there are also cumulative offers: two valid Green passes sold offered to 540 dollars, three a 780 dollars and four to $ 1,000. Then there is the possibility of having a certificate stating that they have also received the third dose of the vaccine. Often these offers are simply scams: there are many cases in which cybercriminals have taken money and data and then disappeared. This time, however, it seems that the services of lorenzoo have been highly appreciated by its customers.

User response: positive reviews

User comments below the post with the certificates on offer

“He managed to get a Green pass in less than 10 minutes although sometimes it can take up to 24 hours. The certificate works with three scanning apps (Italian, Slovenian and French). I could also try the Austrian one but I don’t think it’s necessary. The vaccine is made in Poland (as he claimed), ”he writes lolcol. The other users are also enthusiastic: «Honest seller», «Great job, certificates ready in an hour» or «I can confirm that it works… Thanks!». From all these comments it appears that the Green Passes were created with the codes of the Polish health system.

Read also: