Black Friday also on the OnePlus website: smartphones at half price

From One Plus, Black Friday has already arrived. Here are the offers just waiting to be grabbed!

OnePlus moves forward

We know, there is still a month to Black Friday, but there are already those who carry on with the work. OnePlus for example, which has decided to anticipate Black Friday and launch its own offers valid from 29 October for the whole of next month. With this great promotional initiative, we will be able to get up to 200 euros discount on the purchase of a OnePlus product.

Discounts that OnePlus reserves for us

The most important discount will be reserved for OnePlus 9 Pro, which will allow you to save up to 200 euros, depending on the version chosen, same discount obtainable on OnePlus 8T.

But also OnePlus 9 you will be able to enjoy a strong discount that will reach 150 euros on the most expensive model. It’s still OnePlus Northwhich will reach a discount of 130 euros compared to the normal sale price.

But that’s not all! There is also OnePlus Nord 2 5G which will be discounted up to 50 euros, but the discount will only be obtainable by purchasing the 12-256 GB version, and the same discount will also be applied to OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which with this promotion becomes even more accessible.

And the discounts aren’t just for smartphones. Accessories also become more accessible: an example are the OnePlus Buds Pro headphones which will have a discount of 10 euros, which will go up to 25 euros on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and 30 euros on the OnePlus Buds Z.

And what about the OnePlus Watch smartwatch? It will be ours for 20 euros less than the standard price.

And also 50% discounts on all accessories, such as backpacks, fanny packs, t-shirts, cases, bottles and other gadgets.