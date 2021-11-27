Black Friday Amazon: 10 SSDs you can’t miss! What prices!

As every year on Black Friday, one of the most sought after and purchased products is certainly the SSD, an essential component to increase the performance and loading speed of your computers. Also this year Amazon is not making us miss offers from this point of view and in this article we are going to report you the 10 best SSDs you can buy these days.

The SSD is the component par excellence if you want to speed up a PC equipped with a hard disk, probably on many PCs it had a greater impact than a change of CPU, video card or an increase in RAM memory. Whether it’s a SATA 6 Gbps SSD or a newer M.2 NVMe SSD, the SSD is the right solution on which to install the operating system: you will have a reactivity in startup and loading never seen before, unapproachable with a hard disk.

Given the drop in costs in recent years SSDs have also become a must for gamers, which take advantage in many video games by radically decreasing loading times, a bit like what happened with the latest generation consoles. Lastly, let’s not forget those who need an external disk to transport their data, even here SSDs are increasingly gaining ground, guaranteeing excellent transfer times even for large files.

So let’s now move on to the list of the best offers on SSDs on Amazon in this Black Friday 2021

The offers on SSDs not to be missed

SanDisk 500GB Ultra 3D SSD

€ 57.99 € 59.99 SEE OFFER

Samsung 870 QVO Internal SSD, 4 TB

€ 269.99 € 409.99 SEE OFFER

Crucial P2 SSD 1TB, NVMe, PCIe, M.2

€ 85.90 € 122.45 SEE OFFER

WD_BLACK SN750 SE 500 GB NVMe SSD Battlefield 2042 code included

€ 107.99 € 138.99 SEE OFFER

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 Internal SSD

€ 127.49 € 169.99 SEE OFFER

Crucial P5 Plus 1 TB SSD, NVMe, M.2

€ 143.99 € 184.21 SEE OFFER

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal SSD

€ 144.40 € 169.90 SEE OFFER

Samsung 980 PRO SSD 1TB, PS5 compatible, PCIe NVMe M.2

€ 159.99 € 189.99 SEE OFFER

Samsung T7 500GB External SSD, USB 3.2 Gen 2

€ 69.99 € 90.38 SEE OFFER

Crucial X8 1TB External SSD, USB 3.2

€ 118.99 € 160.27 SEE OFFER

