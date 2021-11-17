Black Friday Amazon Coupons: all the promos to get extra discounts
Amazon Italy’s Black Friday is about to kick in with all of its special offers, so it’s the perfect time to check out all discount coupons that allow you to maximize savings. With the promos that you find below you can get a little extra discount to spend on your next purchases. And not only that, because there are also the special promotions on Amazon services, which allow you to try them for free for an extended period of time.
10 € discount coupon with Amazon Locker
Until the December 31, 2021, you can receive a 10 € discount coupon using i Locker Amazon self-service. Attention because the promotion is valid only for some selected users, so always check that it is also active for your account. In addition, you must use the condice “10 TAKE“at the time of payment to activate the promo. More details from the link below.
Amazon Locker discount coupon
10 € discount coupon with Amazon Photos
For some eligible Prime users it is possible to obtain a 10 € discount coupon using the Amazon Photos service for the first time. To be precise, you need to download the app for Android or iOS and activate the automatic backup photos on your device. Within 7 days it will be possible to receive the 10 € discount voucher on your email address. More information at this address.
Amazon Photos discount coupon
6 € discount coupon with online top up
Until the December 31, 2021, you can get a Amazon discount coupon worth € 6 by registering on this page and then making a online recharge for your Amazon account, with a value of at least 60 €. The promo is valid for a single top-up, so you can only get a voucher. More information by clicking on the link below.
Discount coupon Reload online
€ 5 discount coupon with Prime Student
Until the November 29, 2021, you can get a Amazon discount coupon worth € 5 by signing up for the Prime Student program and using the discount code “BFSTUDENT“on the first purchase. The promo is also valid for those who sign up with the free trial for 90 days, getting all the Prime services and the € 5 discount coupon at no additional cost. More details at this address.
4 € discount coupon with gift coupon
Until the December 31, 2021, you can get a Amazon discount coupon worth € 4 by purchasing a gift voucher of at least € 50 on Amazon. The promo is valid only for some selected users, we advise you to check the compatibility of your account on the dedicated page before making the purchase. More information at this address.
Music Unlimited free for 3 months
Until the January 10, 2022, you can try it for free for 3 months Amazon’s music streaming service, namely Music Unlimited, which includes beyond 75 million songs in HD and many podcast. With the free trial you can also have listening offline and unlimited skip, everything without advertising. The promotion is valid only for new users who have never tried the service before, for more information click on the button below.
Music Unlimited free for 3 months
Kindle Unlimited on sale for 3 months
Until the November 30, 2021, you can activate a special subscription for 3 months to the Kindle Unlimited service at the cost of only € 9.99. The service allows unlimited access to over one million eBook to read on Kindle and compatible devices. Attention because the promo is valid only for some selected customers, so we advise you to read all the instructions by clicking on the button below.
Kindle Unlimited ON SALE for 3 months
Audible on sale for 6 months
If you like audiobooks, you have a unique opportunity to subscribe to Audible and save. Until the November 29, 2021 you can subscribe to the service of audio books at the cost of only 1 € per month for a maximum time of 6 months. If you want to know more about the promo just go to this page.
Audible on sale for 6 months
Amazon Prime free for 30 days
If you have never previously subscribed to your account, for you the first month of Amazon Prime is free. To register, just go to this address. We also remind you that Amazon Prime subscribers enjoy fast and free shipping on all Prime products and also have access to streaming service Prime Video, with many exclusive movies and TV series. To find out all the benefits of Prime and full instructions on how to subscribe, check out this article.
Prime free for 30 days
Amazon Coupons
On this page you will find all the lightning deals of the day and all coupon for use on Amazon. There are all kinds of products, not just the technological ones, with really good prices and big discounts compared to the official price list.
Personalized promotions for you
All the personalized promotions for your account are on this page. There are both offers on services and promos with discount coupons, directly accessible for each user.
We also remind you that Amazon Italy has extended the free return period up to January 31, 2022, so everything you buy in November and December can be returned and refunded at no additional cost if you are not satisfied with the product.
BLACK FRIDAY 2021: let’s be clear
