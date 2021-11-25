Black Friday Amazon: spirits at absurd prices! Discounts go up to 39%!

ATTENTION With the publication of the following article Tom’s Hardware invites you to a safe and conscientious consumption of alcohol, inviting you not to get lost in the abuse. The following offer is also intended exclusively for the use and consumption of adult buyers. Tom’s Hardware disclaims any responsibility should the proposal be used to encourage the purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages by people under the age of 18 years. Drink responsibly.

We have already proposed what are the excellent offers that Amazon is offering in relation to the world of beers, with truly unmissable discounts on many labels, both known and less known. Well, let’s stay a little longer on the topic of alcohol offers, to also offer you what is the excellent range of discounts that Amazon has put in place for what concerns spirits and spirits, whose discounts can easily exceed 40%!

The offers are nothing short of excellent, and are ideal for those who, for example, do not despise the opening of a good bottle during the Christmas holidays or, simply, are looking for a gift to give to a person who has the passion and the cult of spirits. For our part, wanting to offer you something really different and delicious, we suggest you take a look at this small, but captivating, gift box proposed by our Malfy, and inherent in its excellent range of gin!

Produced by Torino Distillati, Malfy gin arrived relatively recently on the market, and immediately distinguished itself as a new and pleasant choice within the panorama of Italian spirits. The production of gin, on the other hand, has had a notable increase in our country, especially in recent years, and Malfy is only the latest label born in what is a sector definitely in fervor.

Commercial product? Definitely yes, but with a strong soul and captivating flavors, such as to make it a more than pleasant choice even for those accustomed to completely different productions. This set, in particular, will give you the opportunity to fully experience what is the current production of the label, which has 4 different spirits!

In addition to the classic gin, with a traditional flavor, and distilled from juniper berries of homegrown origin (Tuscany, to be precise), Malfy also proposes himself with 3 spirits with a fruity flavor, thus creating lemon, orange and grapefruit gin. These are, therefore, distillates infused with the most typical citrus fruits of our country and, in particular, of the Amalfi coast area, hence the name of the label “Malfy”.

The set, which includes 4 bottles, one for each aroma, of 50 cl, thus giving you the opportunity to taste the production of Malfy in all its proposals, resulting, moreover, also a pleasant and pleasant gift idea, especially consider the cost of just € 28.90, lowered by 17% compared to the original € 34.90: not bad!

Having said that, before leaving you to purchase this delicious Malfy set, we want to invite you once again to subscribe to the Amazon Prime service which, especially considering the Black Friday 2021 shopping, will guarantee you shipments very fast and free, in addition to access to many other additional services, not last Amazon Prime Video, with which you can watch movies, cartoons and TV series in streaming, for free, and from any device! An essential subscription in view of Black Friday 2021 shopping, whose activation is immediate and whose first 30 days of subscription are free, if – obviously – you have never been a subscriber.

»Click here to subscribe to Amazon Prime«

” Are you a student? Sign up for Amazon Prime at half price! “

At this point we refer you to the Amazon offer dedicated to spirits, as well as to the general page that Amazon is dedicating to its Black Friday 2021, where you can freely consult the countless proposals of the store. Proposals which, moreover, are also conveniently available on smartphones, as long as you choose to subscribe to our four Telegram channels dedicated to offers, the ideal place to promptly receive information on all the best offers in progress on the various stores, with specific channels dedicated to: Offers, Hardware & Tech, Clothing and Sports and Chinese products. Cheers!

»Click here to discover all the alcohol on offer on Amazon! “

Black Friday offers still available

Offers on Echo Show devices

Offers on Amazon branded electronics products

Offers on exclusive fashion and Amazon brands

Offers on smartphones, smartwatches and other telephony

Offers on Coffee

Offers on Kitchen Appliances

Discover the offers for home care

Offers on household appliances

Discounts on SanDisk, WD, Samsung and others

Discounts on internal storage and PC components: Micron, Samsung, ASUS and others

Offers on Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Offers on PC accessories, gaming and streaming

Offers on LEGO games

Discounts on hair and skin care products

Offers on decoration and design



Discover the Philips offers

Offers on large appliances

Offers of beauty products

Discover the offers on notebooks, chromebooks and desktops

Early childhood offers on Cybex, Foppapedretti and much more

Offers on PC accessories, gaming and streaming

Personal care offers

Check out the offers on monitors

Apple: discover the promotions on accessories

Up to -30% on animals: food, cages, accessories and much more

Up to -30% on cameras: DJI, Sony, Kodak and more

PUMA: selection of offers on shoes and clothing

Offers on creative and educational games, early childhood

Up to -30% on dolls and soft toys

Offers on Blink Camcorders

All offers for gardening and garden cleaning

Up to -35% on Braun and Venus for women

Up to -35% on classic and smart lighting

Offers on scooters and bicycles

Offers on sports technology

Offer on Backpacks: Eastpak, Vans, Samsonite and others

Up to -35% on Smart Home: thermostats, cameras and more

Follow us and always stay informed on the best offers!