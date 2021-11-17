Black Friday and TV bonuses: how to prepare for the switch-off

These last months of 2021 will be lived under the banner of old and new expectations: for example, you are more excited about the approach of Black Friday or you are more worried about the next one digital terrestrial switch-off? Well, know that the two are, in their own way, closely connected, as one can become the perfect solution for the other.

Think about it for a moment: the switch-off forces us to to change old TVs or to equip ourselves with satellite decoders (terrestrial or satellite) to adapt to the new frequencies? Black Friday falls like a bean, offering us discounts and promotions on latest generation TVs and certified decoders. Will blocking channels no longer allow us to access our favorite programs and channels? Black Friday saves us again, offering quality products at incredible prices with a “lativù 4K” stamp that will immediately restore the situation as we know it, if not better.

A stamp that certifies the quality of the new devices

But what does the sticker do specifically? It allows anyone to intuitively identify the receivers that already have all the best technical features needed to receive all free content from any platform for the next few years.

So, if switch-off and Black Friday are respectively the cause and the solution to the problem, it will be tivùsa’s certified satellite TVs and decoders.t to prove, instead, the most effective and efficient means to achieve the best possible result in terms of:

• Signal quality and resolution: tivùsat is able to reach all areas of the territory, even those historically the most difficult to cover with simple digital terrestrial. Furthermore, tivùsat, by enhancing our TVs, is able to enhance the viewing experience with HD and 4K channels.

• Wealth of offer: with tivùsat it is possible to expand the number of channels, from the dozen in high definition present today on digital terrestrial 180 TV and radio channels available for free, including 60 in HD and 7 in 4K. tivùsat offers in HD and without the need for a subscription, all Rai channels, all the free channels of the Discovery Group, Cielo and Tv8 of the Sky Group, most of the Mediaset channels and also many international channels. In addition to these, to top off the package, there are also the 7 channels in 4K, among which Rai 4K, the Rai channel in Ultra HD active 24 hours a day, which also programs for free the major sports, fiction and documentary events.

• Ease of access and use: to get all the advantages of tivùsat it will be sufficient to have a certified tivùsat device (a Smart TV or a CAM to be inserted in the Smart TV with “lativù4K” sticker), a dish oriented on the Hotbird satellite and a smartcard already included in the decoder or CAM package .

tivùsat: a future-proof choice

In short, organizing in time is certainly not a bad idea, especially now that the period of discounts and promotions is upon us and that the State also encourages the purchase of new devices thanks to TV Bonus and Scrap Bonus.

Treat yourself to a Smart TV with CAM tivùsat and a unique remote control or a certified satellite decoder means making a timely, intelligent and convenient choice and finding future-proof solutions for never having to worry about blackouts and technology changes again.

In short, are you ready to definitively enter the world of free satellite?