Black Friday bomb from Unieuro, with the -22% VAT DISCOUNT valid only today: hurry up!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
Unieuro renews it VAT discount in advance on Black Friday, with a discount of 22% lots of products (starting from € 299)! But be careful, because this new promotion will be valid only today 18 November 2021, so you only have a few hours to take advantage of it.

Promotion with the 22% discount is valid for all products starting from 299 € (with the exception of some particular categories). There is really everything on sale, starting with many Android smartphone at great price, like Redmi Note 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and especially Samsung Galaxy S21 +. You will also find a wide selection of 4K HDR Smart TV latest generation, with some models Samsung And LG. Also, don’t miss the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for only € 233 approximately.

In addition, we recommend that you also take a ride on Amazon, where the offers of the Black Friday early: we report the discount for the new Fire TV Stick 2021, available for only € 22 about from the link below.

