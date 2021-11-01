Black Friday comes early with discounts on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and technology!

New offers from MediaWorld! November Black Friday is coming, a preview of the real Black Friday that will take place at the end of the month. Thanks to this promotion you can buy smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and technology at a very discounted price!

These MediaWorld offers are valid from today both online at this address and in all points of sale. And they will be valid until Wednesday 10 November 2021. Let’s find out the most interesting offers.

Smartphone offers and Tablet

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256GB for € 999

Apple iPhone 12 Mini for € 649

OPPO Find X3 Neo at 549 €

OPPO A53s at € 159.99

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 256GB at € 1,049

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 128GB at 999 €

Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB at 719 €

Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB at 669 €

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at 499 €

Samsung Galaxy A12 at 169 €

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite at 279 €

Xiaomi Redmi note 9 Pro at 199 €

Sony WFX-B700 earphones for € 59.99

OPPO Band Smartband for € 29.99

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch at 169 €

Lenovo Tab P11 4G tablet at 327 €

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet for € 599

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet at 499 €

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 4G tablet for € 229

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet at 199 €

Smart TV offers

LG OLED A1 65 ″ at € 1,699

LG OLED A1 55 ″ at € 1,699

Samsung Crystal 75 ″ to 899 €

Samsung Crystal 65 ″ to 799 €

Samsung Crystal 50 ″ for € 599

Samsung QLED Q80 50 ″ to 849 €

Samsung QLED Q60 55 ″ to 699 €

Sony OLED A9 48 ″ at € 1,299

Sony X92 65 ″ for € 1,299

These are just some of the November Black Friday MediaWorld offers, valid online and in stores until November 10th. You can consult the complete list of discounts at this address.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you in the purchase.

Source: MediaWorld