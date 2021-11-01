Black Friday Decathlon, the best offers

The Black Friday is now behind the doors, and we are eagerly awaiting to know all the promotions of the major e-commerce sites. This annual anniversary represents, of course, the perfect opportunity for retrieve your favorite items at very affordable prices, with discounts that can sometimes reach crazy discount percentages.

We have therefore decided to offer you in this article all those products that, in our humble opinion, represent the best solutions to keep track of during the Black Friday discount waves, especially all those sold by Decathlon. As we specified in one of our old articles, we cannot know which of these items will go on offer, but we’re sure they might come in handy.

That said, before we reveal our review, we remind you that we have chosen several hi-tech products and more. In addition, we would like to emphasize that we will update this article weekly, in such a way as to offer you a selection with the best Decathlon products.

Vivobike Fatbike 20 ″

Let’s start in the first place with one of the best pedal assisted bicycles, namely the Vivobike Fatbike 20 ″. This folding bike will be able to overcome any urban obstacle, thanks to the presence of wide tires and the front shock absorber. In addition to this, it boasts firm braking thanks to the double 160 mm mechanical disc brake. There is, of course, a 250W-36V brushless motor in the rear wheel and a backlit multifunction display with odometer function.

»SEE OFFER

MTB ST 50 26 “

Let’s go from a pedal assisted bicycle to a traditional bicycle, as some of you don’t need much help. The model we recommend is the bike MTB 26 “, ideal for making many excursions in dry weather. This product has been designed to make any trip comfortable, in fact it boasts a frame with a higher position for a straight back, an 80 mm suspension and an exclusive ERGOFIT saddle in the shape of a hammock.

»SEE OFFER

Loading... Advertisements

27.5 “MTB E-ST 100

If you are looking for a pedal assisted bicycle with a traditional form factor, we advise you to consider buying, during Black Friday, theMTB E-ST 100 from 27.5 ″. We are talking about a product that has been designed to offer great performance when hiking on uneven terrain. Being a mostly technological product, it has several intelligent functions, such as smart assistance, the cadence sensor and a display, which will improve the overall experience during a trip.

»SEE OFFER

Tecnovita Evo 900

We close the article with a product with excellent technical specifications, perfect for those who want to train at home, without necessarily having to go to the gym. The product in question is the Tecnovita Evo 900. It is a treadmill with excellent technical specifications, starting with its 2.75 hp electric motor, which reaches a maximum speed of 16 km / h. Among its other features, we find a computer with which you can set the path to take and activate two fans for ventilation.

»SEE OFFER