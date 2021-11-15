Black Friday early: today there is a lot at half price (Oral-B, FreeBuds Pro, Fitbit etc.), MacBook Pro -170 Euro, but also TVs, smartphones and more at the lowest prices ever

It seems just 7%, but they save money 170 Euros compared to the Apple Store! And the most recent model of the MacBook Pro, in the space gray version, M1 Pro CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD and 14 “screen. Super offer also on these two 58 “Philips TV!

On offer, 100 euros less, realme GT 8GB7128GB, very good specifications. 100 Euro discount for the excellent Xiaomi 11T 5G, 6.67 120Hz AMOLED display, 8GB + 256GB, 108MP camera, 5000mAh. , while HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro are back under 100 Euros after a long time!

There are tons of offers Oral-B. This is just an example, you can find all of them here!

Today many super offers from Black Friday!

Fitbit Inspire 2, today less than 60 Euros! Pay attention to this too ASUS laptop: less than 400 Euros with 8GB of RAM, Full HD screen and 256GB of SSD, coming down to the compromise of the Pentium CPU (which for normal use is enough and advances). There is alsoGoogle Nest on offer, one of the best smart thermostats!

Today the thermostat Tado at half price (but also pay attention to the discounted Bosch)! There is also a monitor LG 27 “Full HD 144Hz at a ridiculously low price, in addition to

Huawei MatePad T 10s, 10.1 “, 3GB / 64GB, LTE, EMUI 10 operating system with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), the price speaks for itself.

A product not to be missed: Integrated dual-axis selfie stick stabilizer / gimbal! Less than 30 Euros. positive opinions from those who already own it.

Absolutely not to be missed Echo Dot at 19 Euros! Super price also for Echo Show 5 new generation and the “old” model 8, always ok.

What a price these Puma and Clarks!

Lots of baby products on offer: seats, Foppapedretti items … they are all here!

It has top features and price HUAWEI MateBook 14 2021: 2K FullView display with 3: 2 ratio (the great screen), Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD PCie, Win 10 Home, MS Office 365 pre-installed.

Don’t miss these two excellent laptops MSI Modern, differentiated by screen size, 14 or 15.6 inches, both full HD. For the rest they have 8GB of RAM and a super-fast 512GB PCIe SSD! Attention, there is no Windows installed but never mind: just buy the license a only 11 Euros!

Super obvious, this excellent Black & Decker drill and screwdriver simple or with double battery and accessories.

130 Euros discount for

NINEBOT BY SEGWAY Kickscooter E45E.

Lots of Geox shoes in super offer, there are also from 30 euros! See them all here.

-12% HP – PC 15s-eq2004sl Notebook, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 15.6 FHD IPS Screen, Fingerprint Reader, Webcam, USB-C, USB, HDMI, Silver 529.99 Buy now

TOP offer: still some pieces available a 529 Euros for a great HP notebook with

AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB of RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD and full HD screen! Do not miss the,50 “HiSense 4K TV, at this price.

Super discounts on Geographical Norway and Ray-Ban!

Watch out for the price of these memory cards 256GB and 512GB: super offers for the Black Friday early.

Really great and real discount (-22%) on MacBook Pro 13 “, Processor

Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB. Also watch out for these Sony, one of the most popular headphones. But there is also a very good model Sennheiser half price!

As for SSDs, these two external WD solutions are now very inviting. L’500GB portable SSD and the WD_BLACK 1TB have great prices now.

Great brands, small price. Beware of these offers!

iPhone 13 128GB in Red color at an all-time low. The same goes for iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) in Graphite.

Several interesting offers also with regard to headphones. The Logitech G635 are a reference point for gamers: a solid and reliable wired solution. The Razer Nari Ultimate instead they are wireless and they too represent a point of reference for their category.

This Panasonic TV 65-inch and with 4K resolution and HDR now at a very attractive price! The excellent Sony soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer And realme GT Master Edition, on which you can now save 50 Euros.

Beware of these TVs, which have a much lower price than normal. Find many more Early Black Friday Week TV deals here!

REAL discounts for these two terminals Xiaomi, both excellent!

Great deals on these Sony headphones!

There are super offers on glasses Polaroid, Tommy hilfiger and Carrera. See them all here!

So many Geox at discount prices!

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021: two super portable with 16GB of RAM,

1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD and screen from 3K of high quality. Today they are further discounted! Slightly lower price range, but equally important discount for HUAWEI MateBook 14, already in high demand on Amazon!

Making your TV smart with little or very little: that’s enough HDMI input, Wi-Fi connection (home or smartphone) and credit card or PayPal (but you can also use it only with free content). Today NOW Smart Stick super discounted by 50% with three packages to choose from (for the first there is also a 5% coupon to apply).

The extraordinary offers on Amazon devices!

Crucial 1TB SATA SSD a little more than 80 Euros! Excellent offer also for the Samsung SSD 980 1 TB.

LG monitor: what prices! Particularly excellent27 “UltraGear QHD NanoIPS 1ms HDR 400, 2560×1440 pixel resolution and refresh rate suitable for gamers from 180Hz.

-7% Samsung Gaming Monitor Odyssey G5 (C27G53), Curved (1000R), 27 “, 2560×1440 (WQHD 2K), HDR10, VA, 144 Hz, 1 ms, FreeSync Premium, HDMI, Display port, Audio In, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free , Black 333.90 Buy now -16% Samsung Monitor HRM UE590 (U28E570), Flat, 28 “, 3840×2160 (UHD 4K), TN panel, 60 Hz, 1 ms, FreeSync, HDMI, Display Port, Audio In, PIP PBP, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, Eco Saving Plus, Black 277.58 Buy now -29% Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (S32AM702), Flat 32 “, 3840×2160 (UHD 4K), Smart TV Platform (Amazon Video, Netflix), Airplay, Mirroring, Office 365, Wireless Dex, Integrated Speakers, WiFi, HDMI, USB Type C 334.71 Buy now

Monitors too Samsung gaming unmissable, at this price!

One of the Logitech gaming mouse most popular with discount players. Again for gamers, excellent value for money for this AOC Gaming monitor at 240Hz.

From iRobot three medium-high and high-end models with really ok discounts!

Braun, what prices!