Black Friday eBay brings Android deals for everyone

The true Black Friday has finally arrived: today is November 26, 2021 and on eBay Lots of new ones are available Android discounts with the initiative Cyber ​​edays, already left a few days ago. The offers are valid until December 5, 2021 and are accompanied by a coupon to be used exclusively through the app.

The best Android Black Friday eBay deals (November 26 – December 5, 2021)

The eBay offers are many and of course they concern a multitude of Android smartphones, also accompanied by some tablets. Below we have made a selection of the most interesting discounts on robot products for you, but don’t forget to take advantage of the new coupon: the latter provides a discount of 5% on a minimum spend of 20 euros and allows you to save up to a maximum of 50 euros (one use per user) in the suitable categories.

To use it just type XMASAPP21 within the field dedicated to promotional codes, but be careful: it is valid only by purchasing through the app. Here are the Android offers available on eBay until December 5, 2021 (while stocks last).

EBay Android smartphone offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at 799.90 euros

Samsung Galaxy S21 256 GB for € 699.90

Samsung Galaxy S21 128 GB for 649.99 euros

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G at 649.99 euros

Xiaomi 11T Pro 8 – 256 GB for 599.99 euros

Vivo X60 Pro 12-256 GB for 599 euros

Motorola Edge 20 Pro at € 549.90

Xiaomi 11T 8-256 GB for 489.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G at 429.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy A72 for 399.99 euros

OPPO Reno6 5G 8-128 GB at 389.99 euros

Motorola Moto G100 for 389.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for 339 euros

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for 319.99 euros

Xiaomi Mi 10T at 319 euros

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G at 299 euros

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G at 299 euros

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE at 294.99 euros

POCO F3 at € 274.99

Realme GT Master Edition at 269.99 euros

Redmi Note 10 Pro at 249.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for 249.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G for 199.99 euros

Realme 8 5G at 189.99 euros

Realme 8i at 189.99 euros

POCO X3 Pro at € 179.99

Redmi Note 10S at 179.99 euros

Redmi Note 9T 5G 4-64 GB at 169.99 euros

Realme Narzo 30 4-128 GB for 169 euros

Redmi 10 for 149.99 euros

Motorola Moto G20 at 129 euros

Samsung Galaxy A02S for 119.99 euros

EBay Android Tablet Deals

These are therefore the best eBay Black Friday offers on Android smartphones and tablets. If you want to find out all the discounts on the site you can follow the link below, while at the bottom you have all our articles dedicated to the various product categories.

Black Friday eBay Cyber ​​edays offers

