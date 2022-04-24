Black Friday for ALTCOINS! Investors dump ADA, XRP and LTC Will sell-off dominate or revive?

photo freepik.com

A bad day for the prices of the vast majority of altcoins, the money is going somewhere else safer and less volatile and this thanks to the Central Banks that are limiting the printing of banknotes due to inflation.

ADA is losing about 7% in the last two sessions

When an asset loses 7% it is something serious although volatility is very normal in the world of cryptocurrencies, the price of ADA against the US dollar found a ceiling at 0.97055261 and also forming a kind of double top, the price is currently is in the area of ​​0.90329737 and can continue its corrective phase to find the lows of April 18 at 0.87472261, that area is what market participants who are short could look for, but it would not be unusual for it to break that zone and mark new lows, the price is forming a kind of triangle in 5-minute charts, it marks increasingly lower highs but finds support at 0.89179777, this figure can be a continuation to give a bearish impulse, the above is raised in the following chart:

ADA vs. USD 5-minute timeframe chart – source tradingiview

XRP hits lower and lower highs and continues to favor sales.

From the structural point of view XRP against the US dollar is in a corrective phase and has not been able to make new highs and the price can continue with the trend pattern in 5 minute charts and look for new lows, the probability of following the sequence is high, the price may find resistance at 0.72635 and seek market participants for short positions, it would form a double top and if new lows are set, the price may align with the downtrend line that acts as support at 0.72635, at The following graph shows what was said above:

XRP vs. USD 5-minute timeframe chart – source tradingiview

Litcoin holding above 100 usd.

The price of LTC against the US dollar is in a corrective phase, gaining market participants who are looking for sales, the price is in a range in the last 4 hours in the area of ​​106.16 usd to 104.82 forming a kind of consolidation , the market participants may be looking at the bottom of the 4-hour range and trying to look for the 100 usd, the above is stated in the following chart:

LTC versus USD 5-minute timeframe chart – source tradingiview