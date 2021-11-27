Black Friday for the crypto market: prices down

Today, November 26, 2021, is the Black Friday and many are making fun of the fact that too the crypto market is in crisis, with lowered cryptocurrency prices.

But today’s price drop actually has nothing to do with Black Friday.

Other than Black Friday: red figures for the crypto market

For example, the investment director of AJ Bell, Russ Mold jokingly stated:

“Forget Black Friday: today is Red Friday”.

Mold actually did not refer only to crypto markets, but to all financial markets, now heavily in the red.

For example, the S&P 500 opened with -1.5%, while the Dow Jones opened with -2.3%.

Bitcoin dropped to $ 53,500 today, with a loss of 9.7% from yesterday’s $ 59,300.

Today’s generalized decline, which is significant but not particularly problematic, comes after nearly a month of uninterrupted growth, followed by a couple of weeks of lateralization, and is likely due to concerns about a new variant of Sars-Cov-2 that is resistant to vaccines.

In other words, financial markets today fear that if the new variant spreads, they should again activate lockdowns like those seen up until the first months of this year, and given that the Fed has already announced a slowdown in its monetary stimulus program, the fear is that stock prices may begin to decline.

All this happens by chance in the traditional Friday of discounts following the day of Thanksgiving, which was held yesterday in the US with markets closed.

Losses on the crypto market

In addition to the stock and bond markets, today The prices of all the main cryptocurrencies are also falling.

Worse than Bitcoin in the past 24 hours they do Ethereum, Cardano, XRP, Polkadot, Dogecoin, and Crypto.com, while the losses of Binance Coin and Solana are in line with those of Bitcoin. They lose a little less instead Shiba Inu and Terra.

Instead, he loses a lot Avalanche, but it had grown a lot in the past few days.

Overall, the total capitalization of the crypto market loses just over 6%, which is in line with the loss of BTC.

A volatility that does not worry

The fact that these are losses significantly higher in percentage than those of the financial markets should not be surprising, because it is well known that the volatility of cryptocurrencies is greater than that of traditional assets, both upside and downside.

According to several analysts, today’s decline could come reabsorbed in the next few days, even if tomorrow and the day after the financial markets will be closed for the weekend.

It should be noted that at first only gold appreciated today, but as the hours passed, its price then returned to yesterday’s levels.

The Dollar Index, on the other hand, fell, with -0.5% from yesterday’s close, but did not rebound thereafter.