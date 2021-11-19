Black Friday has started with lots of discounts on the best video games!

Black Friday this year starts early with lots of offers also from GameStop dedicated to our main passion, video games!

Starting today and until Monday 29 November 2021 on the GameStop web page you can start discovering the first Black Friday offers 2021. Those proposals today are just a taste of what awaits us in the coming days. Indeed new offers will be available starting Monday 22 November.

Let’s go and discover them all!

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 offers

Death Stranding [PS4] at € 29.98

Death Stranding Director’s Cut [PS5] at € 39.98

Demon’s Souls [PS5] at € 49.98

Detroit Become Human [PS4] at € 19.98

Far Cry 6 [PS5] at € 47.98

Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] at € 29.98

Marvel’s Guarians of the Galaxy [PS5] at € 37.98

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PS4] at € 37.98

Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) [PS4] at € 9.98

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales [PS5] at € 39.98

NBA 2K22 [PS5] at € 49.98

No Man’s Sky [PS4] at € 14.98

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart [PS5] at € 59.98

Returnal [PS5] at € 59.98

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection [PS4] at € 9.98

Xbox offers One and Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X + 24 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 24 installments from € 32.99

Xbox Series S 10% Discount

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at € 27.98

Back 4 Blood Special Edition at € 39.98

Call of Duty Vanguard at € 69.98

Cyberpunk 2077 at € 27.98

Hot Wheels Unleashed at € 29.98

Just Dance 2022 at € 37.98

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at € 37.98

Metro Exodus Complete Edition at € 22.98

NBA 2K22 at € 49.98

Tales of Arise at € 59.98

Watch Dogs Legion at € 22.98

Nintendo Switch offers

Darksiders 3 at € 27.98

Darksiders Genesis at € 27.98

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Rush at € 24.98

Mario Golf Super Rush at € 54.98

Minecraft for € 27.98

New Pokémon Snap at € 54.98

Persona 5 Strikers at € 27.98

Sonic Colors Ultimate at € 22.98

Super Mario 3D All-Stars at € 54.98

Super Mario Odyssey at € 54.98

These are just a few of the thousands of GameStop offers for Black Friday 2021 that you can find at this address. More offers will arrive next week. The promotion will be valid until November 29, 2021.

