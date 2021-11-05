Black Friday, how to buy the best tech products

The most anticipated event of the year for shoppers is approaching: the Black Friday! The day when you can buy the products of your dreams at unbeatable prices, this year takes place on November 26: it is the Friday following the “Thanksgiving Day” and with this day the Christmas shopping season is kicked off.

Black Friday, why is it called that? Origin and history of “Black Friday”

The “Black Friday” is entirely dedicated to the shopping of products of many product categories, but they are those belonging to the world ofelectronics to be by far the most coveted! The day of super offers is the right opportunity not to miss devices, latest generation televisions and appliances and finally fulfill all our wishes at affordable prices.

When it comes to tech, you often have to deal with high prices and low discounts that hardly exceed the 20% threshold. With Black Friday, however, everything can become accessible! The smartphone that we have seen in the window for months, can finally be ours, or the console to make a video game enthusiast happy turns into the perfect Christmas gift at an affordable price and with the certainty of having his “eternal gratitude”. In fact, during Black Friday the products belonging to the tech world can get up to 60% discount and thanks to lightning offers you can touch the 80% threshold.

Tempting as a possibility, right? So if we want to take advantage of the Black Friday discounts, we must be ready to face the day and know how to behave to avoid nasty surprises!

What do we really need?

Black Friday offers a vast amount of products that will make us feel like children in a candy store! To resist compulsive shopping and avoid shopping indigestion, we need to write one list of what we really need. An alternative is to go to visit the points of sale physical before the start of Black Friday so as to identify the products that are of interest to us. After marking the price and the location we can go without fail when the shops open their doors on Friday morning.

Another trick to be informed in real time about offers in e-commerce without wasting time in front of the PC, is to subscribe to the newsletters and select only those that correspond to the products in our wishlist.

In this way not only will we not waste time, but we will not risk missing the opportunity. Some Black Friday offers on e-commerce are active for a limited time or quantity, so knowing already what we want allows us to decide quickly without running the risk of missing out on a great opportunity.

Inquire about products before Black Friday

Buying is important, but informed buying is even more important! Before buying a TV, or a refrigerator is good do some research. Knowing the models on the market and the difference between one and the other will allow us to move easily between many offers without the risk of getting confused and buying a product that is actually not what we wanted. Reading the opinion of other buyers and their experience with respect to a particular item is equally important, because it can help us in choosing the most expensive ones.

Moreover, a few weeks before the e-commerce or shops already exhibit offers to intrigue buyers, so much so that they can talk without problems about Black November. Even if the discounts aren’t up to Black Friday, it doesn’t mean we can’t get good deals!

From Black Friday to Black November: how shopping is changing

Pay close attention to discounts

Buying a tech item at a discounted price is the desire of many and we often let ourselves be seduced by the percentage, forgetting to check if it is real. During Black Friday discounts can go up to 50-70%, but you have to pay close attention. It is important to understand if these discounts are applied to the list price or to the market price and in the latter case they may not be convenient.

In order not to have any nasty surprises it is good keep an eye on the products and their cost at least a few weeks before the start of the offers. Juggling e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores can be challenging, but don’t despair. In our help there are the sites that allow you to check if the price of a product has really dropped over time and if it has been subject to discounts during the year. If the same product records a sharp drop during Black Friday compared to the other months, then perhaps it is better not to let it slip away! Beside that we can also use comparator sites that allow you to compare the prices offered by the different stores on the same product.

Everything is ready for Black Friday and by now we too are ready to face it in the best possible way and finally buy the tech product we so desired.