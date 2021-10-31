Black Friday is a joke in comparison

A phenomenal robot vacuum cleaner is on sale on Amazon but if you’re interested you have to hurry up, literally. Thanks to the ongoing double promotion you can make it yours for yourself € 179.99. Like? By activating the € 70 coupon that expires exactly this evening. In other words the actual savings exceed one hundred euros.

In short, it is an offer that you have to take or leave but I warn you: it really is the opportunity of a lifetime so you have to take your responsibilities. Shipments are fast and free throughout Italy.

Robot vacuum cleaner: what this jewel is capable of

The 360 ​​robot vacuum cleaner is a real bomb. If you buy it, you really make yourself a gift that you can define as luxury since it is capable of clean your whole house with dedication and seriousness. Compared to many renowned models on the market, it excels in all categories and do you know why? Because it relies on cutting-edge technologies that you cannot help but love.

He moves around the house as if he has known her for a lifetime thanks to his family sensors that look like real eyes. It slips under the furniture and ventures into the narrowest corners so as not to forget even a small space and leave some residual dirt. He doesn’t encounter any kind of difficulty with i either carpets for which it is also provided an optimization option cleaning.

Once it is drained quietly return to the base to restore its charge and be ready again. But don’t worry because its built-in battery allows you to complete an entire cleaning cycle without being left with the house half clean!

In short, what are you waiting for? Buy this robot vacuum cleaner now on Amazon for only € 179.99. You order and receive it very quickly.

Ps: you can also pay it with financing.