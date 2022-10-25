Black Friday is approaching in the United States and companies are already announcing their offers

Come November, Americans have their money ready to spend on Black Friday. Some companies like Amazon, Walmart and Target are advertising their offers and competing to win the favor of their users.

Walmart announced that it will lower its prices every Monday in November as it did in 2020 and 2021. While Amazon will offer its cheapest proposals from November 20 on the so-called Pre-Black Friday. When it comes to smart homes, Amazon is the agency with the best positioning through models that adjust to citizens.

Among their most requested merchandise are household appliances and they have their flagship product ready for this season, the popular Eco Dot speakers. Now they arrive with their fifth generation with clock included, designed with two hemispheres and internal components that improve sound quality.

The Target brand reported that its warehouses are overloaded with products. They emphasize the furniture for the home, the clothing and the means to entertain the children.

Date of the sales

Black Friday is scheduled for November 25. Despite inflation, that day is a good option to lower prices and attract more customers.

His celebration always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is the fourth Thursday in November. This is one of the most important moments in the United States calendar.

For some years, retail companies have been in the habit of lowering rates in the weeks leading up to the event. In 2021, Black Friday was extended for 10 days in various establishments. The duration depends on the joint promotion with Cyber ​​Monday, the Monday that follows Black Friday.