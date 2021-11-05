Black Friday is dead, indeed not. Tips to understand something in the numerous offers

I could have signed this article as “editorial” but I decided to put my face to tell you one true story. Having worked for over twenty years in the technology sector, in my vast circle of friends I am the one who, at the beginning of November, is studded with questions about Black Friday. Someone has to buy a new PC, others a smartphone, still others several items more or less related to the world of technology and they turn to me, as if I had the answer in my pocket and the price lists, all in advance, in my head.

Once I had clear ideas at least about the period, like many others not too careful. “Wait for Black Friday“, I said a few years ago. On Amazon, in fact, on that day and also on the following Monday, Cyber ​​Monday,

all the best offers were concentrated. What happens over time? That the large-scale distribution chains, scattered everywhere in our beautiful country but also other online shops, eat the leaf. Anticipate many attractive offers, knowing that they have a certain date on which the competitor Amazon will make his best moves, which is the last Friday in November. Always and in any case, always.

We arrive at a couple of years ago: Amazon, as if saying a “Ah, yes? Then get this“, begins delivering some of the best deals already in the first part of November. Even better than those of Black Friday, in several cases. Except that at this point the user is blown away and people like me too. What do I tell friends? The enthusiast has the eye to immediately understand if the offer of the unmissable ones or not. The common user, who may be waiting for Black Friday to change the television or the refrigerator, is left with a dry mouth after seeing excellent prices slip under his nose, “so who knows on Black Friday“In which those articles maybe

they cost more.

It happened last year with many articles: in the week before Black Friday a 55 “Samsung TV was on offer, for example, to 399, then became 499 in the next days, Black Friday included. The long list includes SSDs, food processors, household items, and so on. On Black Friday there was a lot of stuff on offer, mind you, but many of those previous offerings do not.

SO?

I have shared the same advice here for friends. By now practice: there will be on Amazon real offers, from Black Friday, throughout the month. Moral: there will be many offers EVEN BEFORE Black Friday and only at that time. If an item on sale is November, better evaluate the purchase without waiting for it to drop further because it is now a Black November, no longer a Black Friday. To understand if an Amazon item on offer is “tough”, you can always check the numerous price tracking sites such as Keepa. We will try to report the best offers, day by day, Black Friday or non-Black Friday. Then everyone chooses with their own head and purchases where they want, but I do all this to make it clear that Black Friday, as it once was, no longer exists. Now everything is smeared over the whole month. There will be important offers on Black Friday, of course, a lot. But not only on that day: others, of the same entity, are already there now.