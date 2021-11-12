Black Friday offers continue on smartphones, smart TVs and technology!

New offers from MediaWorld where Black November continues with an advance of Black Friday promotions on smartphones, smart TVs and technology.

However, the discounts will only last for a few days. In fact, the offers of MediaWorld that you will find below they will only be valid until Wednesday 17 November 2021. Let’s find out the most interesting offers.

Smartphone offers

Apple iPhone 12 128GB at € 779

Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB at 649 €

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 512GB at € 1,849

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 256GB at € 1,749

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at € 979

Samsung Galaxy A52s at 349 €

Samsung Galaxy A12 for € 139.99

OPPO Find X3 Lite at 299 €

OPPO A74 at € 189.99

Xiaomi 11T at 478 €

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S at 218 €

Xiaomi Redmi 9C at € 149.99

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earphones for € 159.99

Huawei FreeBuds Pro earphones for € 99

Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch for € 179

Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch for € 229.99

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite smartwatch at € 39.99

Smart TV offers

LG OLED C1 at 65 “for € 1,799

LG OLED A1 at 899 €

Samsung Neo QLED QN90 65 ″ for € 1,899

Samsung Neo QLED QN90 55 ″ at € 1,199

Samsung Neo QLED QN85 65 ″ for € 1,599

Samsung Neo QLED QN85 55 ″ for € 999

Samsung QLED Q60 75 ″ at € 1,399

Samsung QLED Q60 43 ″ for € 599

Samsung Crystal 55 ″ for € 499

Sony X90 55 ″ to 899 €

Technology Offers

ASUS TUF FX516PM-AZ003T Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, 16GB RAM, 1000GB SSD, RTX 3060 video card for € 1,549

Lenovo Legion S7 15IMH5 Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, 16GB RAM, 1000GB SSD, RTX 2060 Max-Q video card for € 1,299

These are just some of the MediaWorld offers dedicated to Black Friday. You can consult all the products online at this address. The promotion will only be valid until November 17, 2021.

Source: MediaWorld