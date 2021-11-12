Black Friday offers continue on smartphones, smart TVs and technology!
New offers from MediaWorld where Black November continues with an advance of Black Friday promotions on smartphones, smart TVs and technology.
However, the discounts will only last for a few days. In fact, the offers of MediaWorld that you will find below they will only be valid until Wednesday 17 November 2021. Let’s find out the most interesting offers.
Smartphone offers
- Apple iPhone 12 128GB at € 779
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB at 649 €
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 512GB at € 1,849
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 256GB at € 1,749
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at € 979
- Samsung Galaxy A52s at 349 €
- Samsung Galaxy A12 for € 139.99
- OPPO Find X3 Lite at 299 €
- OPPO A74 at € 189.99
- Xiaomi 11T at 478 €
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S at 218 €
- Xiaomi Redmi 9C at € 149.99
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earphones for € 159.99
- Huawei FreeBuds Pro earphones for € 99
- Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch for € 179
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch for € 229.99
- Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite smartwatch at € 39.99
Smart TV offers
- LG OLED C1 at 65 “for € 1,799
- LG OLED A1 at 899 €
- Samsung Neo QLED QN90 65 ″ for € 1,899
- Samsung Neo QLED QN90 55 ″ at € 1,199
- Samsung Neo QLED QN85 65 ″ for € 1,599
- Samsung Neo QLED QN85 55 ″ for € 999
- Samsung QLED Q60 75 ″ at € 1,399
- Samsung QLED Q60 43 ″ for € 599
- Samsung Crystal 55 ″ for € 499
- Sony X90 55 ″ to 899 €
Technology Offers
ASUS TUF FX516PM-AZ003T Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, 16GB RAM, 1000GB SSD, RTX 3060 video card for € 1,549
Lenovo Legion S7 15IMH5 Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, 16GB RAM, 1000GB SSD, RTX 2060 Max-Q video card for € 1,299
These are just some of the MediaWorld offers dedicated to Black Friday. You can consult all the products online at this address. The promotion will only be valid until November 17, 2021.
Source: MediaWorld