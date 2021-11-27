Black Friday, offers on used Amazon Warehouse products

Black Friday doesn’t end on Friday, November 26th. Until November 29th, at 23:59, Amazon customers can benefit from 20% discount on select Amazon Warehouse products. But what exactly is it?

What’s this Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse has great deals on used, second-hand, or open-packaged products. Keeping all the Amazon benefits regarding shipping, customer service and right of return, you can find products with super discounts on items used for the most requested products: smartphones, laptops, tablets, small appliances for home and kitchen and thousands of other products.

Whether you are looking for great discounts on your favorite items, or you prefer to buy used products as an eco-friendly choice for the environment, the Amazon Warehouse showcase is very rich.

How does it work Amazon Warehouse

Every used product sold is first rigorously tested and Amazon provides detailed descriptions of its terms. All products undergo quality checks before being put on sale, the function and physical condition of each item are thoroughly tested and a specific condition is assigned before being sold.

The Amazon employees also check that no accessories are missing and that the packages are not damaged. Based on quality control, each item is assigned one assessment describing its general conditions: “As New”, “Excellent Condition”, “Good Condition” and “Acceptable”.

If you are not satisfied with your purchase through Amazon Warehouse, the products are covered by the Amazon Return Policy. Like all purchases on Amazon, you can return it.

However, since each Amazon Warehouse item is inherently unique, it is not possible for us to replace it with another item that has exactly the same condition, but there may be a similar one in stock.

The best Amazon offers Warehouse for Black Friday

On the occasion of the Black Friday, there are many brands available, including iRobot, DJI, Sony, Samsung, Jabra, Huawei, Bissell, Ecovacs, Logitech and Rowenta. A 20% discount is applied to the price displayed on the page of each product: the discount is automatic directly in the Cart (this promotion cannot be combined with other offers in progress).

To buy you can go up amazon.it/blackfriday or use the Amazon shopping app (theAmazon app you can download it for free here).

Here is a selection of the most discounted and sought after products from Amazon Warehouse for Black Friday: