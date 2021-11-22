Black Friday Poste Italiane, discount for those who open a BancoPosta account

Watch out for the promotion by Poste Italiane which has decided to launch Black Friday in advance with a terrific super discount.

Food, education, bills and more. There are many costs which affect the family budget and lead many to turn a special attention to the world of savings. It is not surprising, therefore, that so many are eagerly awaiting the day of Black Friday to be able to shop, saving a lot of money.

Well, precisely in this context, the decision of Italian post that plays in advance, with a super discount to scream for all those who decide to open a BancoPosta account. But what is it and how does it work? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Black Friday 2021, look at the promotion of Poste Italiane for those who open a BancoPosta account

Waiting for Black Friday which will offer the possibility to buy many products at incredible prices also in 2021, it will be interesting to know that Poste Italiane has decided to play early thanks to Black Friday Promo. A truly incredible super discount for those who decide to open a BancoPosta account.

In particular, thanks to Poste Italiane’s Black Friday, open a BancoPosta Start, Medium or Start Giovani account in the BancoPosta App by 30 November 2021 it will be very convenient. Suffice it to say that starting from the account opening date the rental will be free for 12 months. Going into the details, we remind you that it is possible to open one of the following accounts:

Start Young , or the mono – headed one, designed for those under 30 years old. The cost is 2 euros per month and allows you to have a Postepay debit card. But not only that, it offers the possibility to access the various services of the Multichannel Bank, to have a one-year check book and to make withdrawals from Atm Postamat counters, bank transfers and giro online and from application.

, or the mono – headed one, designed for those under 30 years old. The cost is 2 euros per month and allows you to have a Postepay debit card. But not only that, it offers the possibility to access the various services of the Multichannel Bank, to have a one-year check book and to make withdrawals from Atm Postamat counters, bank transfers and giro online and from application. Start , with a cost of 6 euros per month, allows you to have a Postepay card for each holder and to access the services of the Multichannel Bank. Also in this case it is possible to obtain a check book valid for one year and make withdrawals from Postamat ATMs.

, with a cost of 6 euros per month, allows you to have a Postepay card for each holder and to access the services of the Multichannel Bank. Also in this case it is possible to obtain a check book valid for one year and make withdrawals from Postamat ATMs. Medium, the cost of which is 7 euros per month. It is possible to take advantage of the various services of Multichannel Bank, but also to have a Postepay debit card for each holder and a check book valid for one year. It also allows you to make withdrawals from Postamat ATMs, as well as bank transfers and giro also online and from application.

READ ALSO >>> Amazon, watch out for the scam in view of Black Friday: this is how they steal your money

Therefore, there are several promotions made available by Poste Italiane in view of the Black Friday 2021. If all this were not enough, you can also take advantage of the BancoPosta Open function which allows you to view all the accounts and payment cards accessible online through a single app.