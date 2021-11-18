Black Friday, Poste Italiane’s promotions to open a current account

Poste Italiane’s Black Friday 2021 is coming, offering the possibility of opening a BancoPosta account by taking advantage of some truly incredible promotions.

Bills, food, clothes and much more. There are really many expenses to be met on time. Precisely for this reason, especially in a period like the current one marked by Covid, it is not surprising that many families decide to turn a special attention to the world of savings. In particular, many are eagerly awaiting the Black Friday.

Known to be the day of the discounts most anticipated of the year, it will be interesting to know that for 2021 the Black Friday by Poste Italiane who in this sense has decided to play early. Until the end of November, in fact, it will be possible to open a BancoPosta account by taking advantage of some promotions truly incredible. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know.

Poste Italiane, opening an account has never been so convenient: the November promotions

The long-awaited event will also take place in 2021 Black Friday which will offer the possibility to buy many products at incredible prices. Many companies will offer their customers unmissable offers and discounts, thus saving a lot of money. Precisely in this context, therefore, the promotions of the month of Italian post, which offers the possibility of opening a Bancoposta account by taking advantage of some truly incredible promotions.

Thanks to Black Friday Promoin fact, open a BancoPosta Start, Medium or Start Giovani Account in the BancoPosta App by 30 November 2021 it will be particularly convenient. For example the rental will be free for 12 months starting from the date of opening the account. Entering into the details we remind you that the account:

Start Young is the single-headed one, aimed at those under 30 years of age. The cost is 2 euros per month and allows you to have a Postepay debit card, as well as the possibility of accessing the various services of the Multichannel Bank. But not only that, the holders of this account have a one-year check book and can make withdrawals from ATM Postamat counters, bank transfers and giro online and from application.

Start, whose cost is equal to 6 euros per month, offers the possibility of having a Postepay card for each holder and, also in this case, to access the services of the Multichannel Bank. But not only that, you always have a check book valid for one year and the holders of this type of account can make withdrawals from Postamat ATMs.

Medium, costing 7 euros per month. Also in this case it is possible to access the Multichannel Bank services, have a Postepay debit card for each holder and a one-year check book. But not only that, it is possible to make withdrawals from Postamat ATMs, bank transfers and giro also online and from the application.

As we have seen, there are various promotions put in place by the Italian Post Office on the occasion of the Black Friday 2021. All that remains is to choose the solution that best suits your needs and open a postal account, knowing that you can save a lot of money.